avahi: vulnerability allows denial of service

As the BSI reports, the IT security warning regarding a known vulnerability for avahi has received an update. You can read a description of the vulnerability including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 22nd, 2023 to a vulnerability for avahi that became known on June 4th, 2021. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Debian Linux, open source avahi, Ubuntu Linux and SUSE Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Debian Security Advisory DLA-3466 (Status: 06/22/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Safety notice for avahi – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.5.

avahi Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

Avahi is the implementation of a Technology for networking devices in a local network without having to configure them manually.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in avahi to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2021-3468.

Systems affected by the avahi vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Open Source avahi (cpe:/a:avahi:avahi)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3466 vom 2023-06-22 (22.06.2023)

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3047 vom 2022-06-07 (08.06.2022)

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5008-2 vom 2021-07-07 (08.07.2021)

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5008-1 vom 2021-07-07 (08.07.2021)

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:1493-2 vom 2021-06-04 (07.06.2021)

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 1939614 from 2021-06-03 (04.06.2021)

SUSE Security Advisory SUSE-SU-2021:1494-2 vom 2021-06-03 (04.06.2021)

Github – Avahi Security Advisory vom 2021-06-03 (04.06.2021)

Version history of this security alert

This is the 5th version of this IT security notice for avahi. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/04/2021 – Initial version

06/07/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

07/08/2021 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/08/2022 – Added new updates from Debian

06/22/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

