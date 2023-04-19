(Available again) Test: Amazon Basics – Powerbank with 26800mAh and 45W Power Delivery

With its “AmazonBasics”, Amazon offers its own products in many areas that are optimized for particularly good value for money. This also includes power banks.

The current “flagship” power bank from AmazonBasics offers a full capacity of 26800mAh and has a 45W USB C output. This for around €50 at the time of the test sounds like a very fair deal.

But how does it look in practice? Can the Amazon Basics Powerbank with 26800mAh convince here? Let’s find out!

The Amazon Basics Powerbank with 26800mAh and 45W Power Delivery in the test

The name Amazon “Basics” is at least visually the program for this power bank.

As far as the housing is concerned, the power bank is really, to put it mildly, very simple. Although Amazon works with different texts, which are supposed to make the power bank a little more interesting, it is clear to see that it is optimized for price/performance.

The plastic used just looks “cheap” and the case can be dented a bit on the top.

The dimensions fit again for a power bank of the 26800mAh class. The same applies to the weight of 493 g.

What is most interesting, however, is the equipment. The power bank has two USB A ports and one USB C port.

The two USB A ports have the classic 5V/2.4A, i.e. 12W.

The USB C port, on the other hand, supports the Power Delivery standard with up to 45W! As a result, the power bank can not only charge smartphones quickly, but is also suitable for notebooks.

The power bank can also be recharged very quickly with up to 45W on a suitable charger, but more on that later.

The capacity

Amazon states the capacity of its power bank as 26800mAh. In practice I could measure the following:

Wh mAh @3.7V % of HA 5V/1A 87,989 23781 89% 9V/1A 81,635 22064 82% 20V/1A 81,918 22140 83%

I could measure a capacity between 22064 mAh and 23781 mAh. This is a good result!

The capacity specification for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, discharging these is not 100% efficient. There is always a certain loss in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions, etc. This is especially true when using Quick Charge, USB PD or other fast charging standards. 80-90% is the usual “good” value for usable capacity. Over 90% are very rare and under 80% are uncommon. Also consider that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! If this has a 2000mAh battery, approx. 2600mAh are required for a 100% charge. However, this depends somewhat on the model and type of store.

PPS

I was a bit surprised to find that the Amazon Basics Powerbank supports the PPS standard!

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21 series models require PPS to reach full charging speed. An S21 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 25W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

The Amazon Basics – Powerbank with 26800mAh has one PPS range from 3.3-20V at a maximum of 2.2A. This means that the range is quite large, but the maximum output of 2.2A is rather small and can limit the charging speed somewhat in practice. Nevertheless, the fact that PPS is available at all is great!

Das Ladetempo

I tried the following devices on the Amazon Basics Powerbank with 26800mAH:

USB C USB A Apple iPad Pro 11 26,94 4,7 Apple iPhone 12 Pro 17,8 8,2 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 24,4 7,3 Nintendo Switch 16,39 7,3 Dell XPS 13 9380 43,2

There are no big surprises here as all connected devices loaded cleanly and at a good pace.

Thanks to the support of the Power Delivery and PPS standards, the power bank is also ideal for the Samsung S20 and S21 smartphones.

With 45W, the USB C port also has enough power to charge one or the other notebook at a decent speed

recharge speed

The power bank can be charged with up to 45W on a Power Delivery charger. But this is only half the truth.

In the ideal case, fully charging the power bank takes around 4 hours. Of these 4 hours, however, the power bank only charges 1 hour with 45W. Most of the charging went at just over 30W.

Nevertheless, 4 hours charging time on a suitable 45W USB PD charger is okay so far.

Conclusion

Although I find the design and the feel of the power bank rather moderately good, I can still make a recommendation!

This is mainly due to the technology of the Amazon Basics Powerbank with 26800mAh. The 45W USB C port delivers what it promises and even more thanks to the support of the PPS standard.

As a result, the power bank can charge significantly more smartphones at full speed, such as the models in the S20 and S21 series from Samsung.

Add to that a decent real capacity of 22xxx – 23xxx mAh and a brisk recharge speed. In around 4 hours, the power bank is charged from 0% to 100% if you use a USB PD charger with 45W.

Ultimately, it also depends on the price! At the time of the test, the power bank is available for less than €50 (the price may have changed in the meantime!). +- 50€ for a 26800mAh power bank with 45W USB PD output is absolutely fine!

Of course your budget is “unlimited” I would rather go for an Anker PowerCore III Elite, but as far as price/performance is concerned the Amazon Basics Powerbank with 26800mAh class!

Update: The power bank is now available again!