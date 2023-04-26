Avanade Strengthens Leadership to Digitize Public and Healthcare

Public sector e Healthcare they are experiencing an important moment of evolution thanks also to European incentives. In Europe and in particular in Italy, in first place for the resources allocated by the Next Generation EU, the mission is accelerate the modernization of systems e Avanade is at the forefront in accompanying the main companies of the sector in their digitization process.

As part of his journey Ambition 2025the provider of innovative digital services, cloud, business solutions and experience design, which leverage the Microsoft ecosystem, announces two new appointments to lead the Health and Public Services unit: John Stefano assumes the role of Health and Public Services Lead per l’Europa reporting to Tiziana Olivieri, Europe Sales Lead is Ivan Loreti who takes over from Stifano as Health and Public Services Lead for Italy, Central Europe and Greece (ICEG) to further drive the success of Avanade’s Health and Public Services business.

Two new appointments at the top of the Avanade unit dedicated to public and healthcare

“The new appointments follow our goal of being a leading supplier to the digital transformation throughout Europe, including Italyin the various sectors, of which the public and healthcare represent important growth areas – he declares Tiziana Olivieri, Europe Sales Lead Avanade – The strengthening of the leadership team will allow us to improve our ability to capitalize on the numerous market opportunities and thus accelerate our presence in a context of primary relevance”.

“The European funds of the Next Generation EU and the great transversal themes such as Hybrid Working, Cybersecurity, Cloud Sovereignty and Generative AI, are accelerating the process of modernization and digitization of the Public Administration and Healthcare in many European markets – he comments , he declares John Stefano, Europe Health and Public Services Lead, Avanade – Avanade, thanks to its ability to represent the best of its two major partners, Accenture and Microsoft, is alongside administrations throughout Europe to help them in this complex but fascinating journey”.

Ivan Loreti, ICEG Health and Public Services Lead, Avanade continues “The Italian Public Sector is experiencing a phase of great growth and transformation, thanks to the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan which have given new impetus and energy. Avanade is currently engaged on several fronts, alongside the main national institutions in central and local public administration. Our experience in offering solutions centered on the Microsoft ecosystem can help our customers orientate themselves and undertake the best transformation path in a digital and innovative key”.