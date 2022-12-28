It is one of the most anticipated films ever, the king of the box office in Christmas weekend (in Italy and the United States) and in the running for the title of blockbuster of all time: su Avatar 2new effort by director James Cameron, much has been written and much has been explained (what is HFR, for example). But a doubt still remains: when will it be available in streaming?

The question is interesting not only for those who do not want or cannot see it at the cinema one of the 4 versions in which it is availablebut also for those who have seen it (or intend to see it) and yet perhaps want to see it again calmly, in the comfort of their living room.

Avatar 2 streaming: where to see it?

At the moment, the only certainty is the platform on which Avatar 2: The Water Way will be available: the film is produced by 20th Century Studios (new name of the historic 20th Century Fox), which from 2019 is owned by Walt Disney. So it’s coming to Disney Plus.

Few doubts about this: Avatar 2 is a real money machine and could convince many to activate a new subscription to Disney Plus that it would allow the company to further distance Netflixso it’s highly unlikely that the rights to stream it will be sold elsewhere.

Avatar 2 streaming: when will it arrive in Italy?

Understanding the release date is a little more complex, because it doesn’t just depend on Avatar 2 and why things have definitely changed since 2009, when the first film was released. Above all, they have changed after the two years of the pandemic.

Until 2020, films usually came out first in theaters and only after a period of at least 90 days they became available for purchase on Blu-Ray or DVD and later streaming. Starting from that year, Disney began to change these things, also out of necessity: with cinemas closedopened in fits and starts or in which people preferred not to go, many films, even important ones (such as Black Widow, Raya and the last dragon, Trolls e Mulan) have been put available to stream on release day. Often with the request for a surcharge and often raking in big bucks. It is a trend that has never stopped but has been partially reduced: this year, despite the return to normality, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has arrived on Disney Plus just 47 days after it debuted in theaters and a blockbuster like Thor: Love and Thunder just over 60 days later.

It means We’ll see by the end of January Avatar 2 streaming? Probably not: Given its resounding success at the box office (nearly $442 million in opening weekend gross), Cameron’s new film could be one of the first to try to bring things back to how they were before 2020.

In practice it means going back to a 90-day time window, which would lead Avatar 2 streaming on Disney Plus on March 17, 2023. But there is a however, which does not concern the fact that that day is a Friday: exactly one month before, on February 17, 2023, it will be released in theaters Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, another big Disney production. Which therefore could decide to have asked enough to Avatar 2 and make it available to subscribers to its streaming service, approximately 60 days after its theatrical release.

Avatar 2 in streaming: quale tv serve?

Con the 3D TVs that have gone by the wayside (understandably)it’s hard to see Avatar 2 at home in this version. However, it can be done in the 4K or Imax variant, which is certainly not settling for.

Need one generously sized screenstarting from at least 55″ or 65″, to enjoy all the majesty of the scenes, obviously with 4K resolution and support for HDR and Imax: the Sony A95K, which we recently tested, has all the right features. However, it is possible to spend even less, around a thousand euros, to bring home a TV suitable for the purpose, perhaps focusing on brands like HiSense or TCL.

It is also important to remember not to neglect the audio component: there are soundbars of all sizes and prices, from high-end or very high-end ones up to the cheapest onesbut more or less all of them are capable of significantly improving the listening (and therefore watching) experience of a film.

