Home » “Avatar: Frontier of Pandora” confirmed to be released on December 7, 2023
Technology

“Avatar: Frontier of Pandora” confirmed to be released on December 7, 2023

by admin
“Avatar: Frontier of Pandora” confirmed to be released on December 7, 2023

Ubisoft

It was officially announced at the Ubisoft Forward event in the early hours of this morning that the “Avatar” open world game “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” will officially land on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Amazon Luna platforms on December 7 this year. Along with that came the first trailer for the game, from which you can see the world set after the end of the movie “Avatar”. The player will play the role of the son of the Na’vi who was kidnapped by humans. He has been trained by the invaders while growing up, but after regaining his freedom, he will regain the lost tribal heritage. You need to go to the western part of Pandora, which the world has never seen, and join your companions to resist another invasion of the Resource Development Bureau.

As a first-person open-world action-adventure game, “Avatar: Frontier of Pandora” incorporates elements such as custom characters, regional exploration, and cooperative play, and also has a wealth of weapons (the protagonist can master human and Nami equipment), Skill and ride system. In the introductory film, the great director Cameron also appeared in the trailer and said that in this game you can find “new characters, environments and plant ecology”.

See also  TeamViewer is renewed and the web version arrives

You may also like

iOS 16.5.1 will be released shortly to fix...

Red Hat Introduces IT Automation to Power Your...

See live TV on Amazon Prime Video? The...

“Dragon Doctrine 2” Producer Reveals Game Summary and...

ImageMagick at risk: IT security warning about a...

Top 5 Mid-to-High-end Hiking and Mountaineering Watches to...

Algae as a means of combating climate change

Frankly, it lags behind Sony and Nintendo!Microsoft executives...

Detailed gameplay and system requirements published

The HD version of Qiaozhou’s puzzle-solving masterpiece “Ghost...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy