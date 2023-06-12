“Avatar: Frontier of Pandora” confirmed to be released on December 7, 2023

Ubisoft

It was officially announced at the Ubisoft Forward event in the early hours of this morning that the “Avatar” open world game “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” will officially land on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Amazon Luna platforms on December 7 this year. Along with that came the first trailer for the game, from which you can see the world set after the end of the movie “Avatar”. The player will play the role of the son of the Na’vi who was kidnapped by humans. He has been trained by the invaders while growing up, but after regaining his freedom, he will regain the lost tribal heritage. You need to go to the western part of Pandora, which the world has never seen, and join your companions to resist another invasion of the Resource Development Bureau.

As a first-person open-world action-adventure game, “Avatar: Frontier of Pandora” incorporates elements such as custom characters, regional exploration, and cooperative play, and also has a wealth of weapons (the protagonist can master human and Nami equipment), Skill and ride system. In the introductory film, the great director Cameron also appeared in the trailer and said that in this game you can find “new characters, environments and plant ecology”.