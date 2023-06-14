Avatar Movies: Sequels postponed again (significantly).

Luckily, Avatar fans are already used to waiting a long time for sequels. Because the upcoming movies are also delayed.

Image: Disney

After a proud 13 years between “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avatar: The Way of Water”, things should actually go very quickly with the rest of the film series. The publication of the third part was already planned for December 2024. But nothing will come of it.

Disney has postponed the releases of the three missing films by several years. Avatar 3 is no longer scheduled to start in December 2024, but only in December 2025. Avatar 4 release will be moved from December 2026 to December 2029. And Avatar 5, in turn, starts in December 2031.

So we will not only have to wait five years, as originally planned by James Cameron, but eight years until the end of the film series. There is no official reason for the postponement. Filming for part 3 is said to have been largely completed. Post-production probably needs more time.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

“Each Avatar film is an exciting yet epic endeavor that takes time to reach the level of quality that we strive for as filmmakers and that viewers have come to expect,” writes producer Jon Landau at Twitter. “The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring viewers back to Pandora in December 2025.”

Video gamers, on the other hand, will be able to enjoy a new work more quickly. As Ubisoft announced just a few days ago, the action-adventure “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” will be released later this year.