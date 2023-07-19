Avvale is Microsoft Partner of the Year 2023

avail, the Italian Digital Business Transformation Company led by Domenico Restuccia, won the prestigious 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year award. This award celebrates the successes and innovations of partners in more than 100 countries and across multiple industries, including cloud technologies, entrepreneurship, and impact social. This achievement marks an important milestone for the company, which this year has redefined its brand identity, focusing strongly on sustainability issues. In particular, the company is committed to developing solutions that minimize waste and to create business models capable of extending the life cycle of products and materials, obtaining sustainable and profitable results through the circular economy and digitalisation.

Thanks to this approach Avvale has recorded a constant growth of the business in collaboration with Microsoft, con an increase of 64% compared to the previous year on acquired projects and customers, and of 123% in 2022 on the activation of circular models such as Data & Artificial Intelligence projects.

Microsoft, not surprisingly, awarded the Partner of the Year Award precisely for the evolution of Avvale’s vision, which is committed to creating a more efficient, collaborative and measurable world, in which products and materials circulate at their maximum value for as long as possible, generating positive impact and economic growth.

The reasons behind the recognition

Microsoft’s commitment to support the digital transformation of companies and SMEs passes through the fundamental contribution of our Partner ecosystem, a crucial business hub and dedicated skills that allow us to reach the whole Italian territory with capillarity. It is a pleasure for Microsoft to award Avvale with the recognition of Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2023 for Italy: the Avvale team can boast expertise, strategic know-how and specialized consultancy in sectors of value for the growth of companies and the whole country system, demonstrating how the use of Cloud technologies are the basis of successful innovation projects. Avvale’s commitment is also identified in strategic initiatives that combine cutting-edge technologies and sustainability, to create development and value by respecting and guaranteeing high standards ESG“, he has declared Vincenzo Esposito, CEO of Microsoft Italy.

Satisfaction with the recognition was also expressed by Domenico Restuccia, CEO and Founder of Avvale: “We thank Microsoft for this award which represents a great achievement for us because in Avvale we place cloud technologies among the founding and deeply enabling pillars for the activation of the circular models on which we aim, such as collaborative data analysis, advanced technologies such as AI/Computer Vision, connected products, blockchain, integrated supply chains. Furthermore, we have also grown a lot in the use of Microsoft technologies for application modernization (+82%), with the activation of more open, integrated and flexible software models for our customers, and with the creation of an ecosystem of connection and continuous interaction within value chains and software solutions capable of listening to the market and responding to consumer needs. It is a growth based on the modernization and connection of products and production, integration between ecosystems and value chains, advanced analytics: all founding technological pillars to make company profits more sustainable. Customer satisfaction is also a source of great satisfaction for us, with Avvale customers who always positively evaluate our impact in projects in collaboration with Microsoft also thanks to the growing number of Avvalers – Microsoft certified consultants that these projects make possible”.

The collaboration between Avvale and Microsoft dates back to 2017, when the Italian company supported the launch of the first Microsoft Cloud Region in Italy. Since then, Avvale has been a member of the Cloud Region Partner Alliance and has received numerous awards in several categories, including “Cloud for Sustainability”, “Cloud Tech Innovation”, “Cloud Platform”, “Application Development” and “Data Platform”.

Article originally published on Jul 19, 2023

