It is not yet the final draft, according to the Federal Ministry of Economics, but the reform ideas of the Building Energy Act (GEG) are currently providing plenty of material for discussion. The draft, available on heise online, stipulates that from 2024 only new heating systems based on at least 65 percent renewable energy may be installed in Germany. This implies an end to oil and gas heating systems, which are currently primarily installed in German apartment buildings.

It is undisputed that a rethinking of the heating issue is necessary in view of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the resulting rapid increase in energy prices. However, designing the conversion and the associated building renovation in a socially responsible manner is anything but easy.

According to the comparison portal Check24, heating with gas or oil in particular saw the greatest price increase, so the costs doubled compared to 2021 and 2022: According to the Spiegel, the model household still had to pay an average of 1,193 euros for gas and heating oil in January 2021, Anang In 2022 it was 2,472 euros. The attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September 2022 have further aggravated the situation.

An energy transition is all the more urgent where people do not have a large income and live in simple rented apartments, for example in “Kuckuck”, a residential area on the outskirts of Hamelin. Yellow-plastered rental blocks from the 1930s are lined up here, many of them rather dilapidated. A typical development, as it was built all over Germany up to the 1960s – and which still makes up a large part of the housing stock today.

Quarters like this are a sore point in the energy transition. According to the German Energy Agency (dena), heat in buildings in Germany accounts for around 35 percent of total final energy consumption. In order for Germany to achieve its climate targets, around 1.5 to 2.8 percent of the existing stock would have to be renovated every year, depending on the scenario. But currently it is only around one percent. Because while in new buildings or luxury renovations it is comparatively easy to install everything that modern building technology can offer, in older residential complexes the difficulties accumulate: the building fabric is often full of surprises, the ownership structure is complicated, the financial scope is limited – after all, after the renovation, too there is still enough affordable housing left.

First the insulation, then the heating

The experts basically agree on the priorities for the renovation: first the insulation, then the heating. “A passive house standard can only be achieved in exceptional cases when it comes to renovations, but you usually come close,” says Rainer Pfluger from the Institute for Construction and Materials Science at the University of Innsbruck. And if the heating requirements of an apartment decrease, the heating can be correspondingly smaller and more economical. According to Pfluger, however, the industry would like to skip this first step in order to earn more money with more powerful heat pumps.

A block of flats in Hamelin’s Kuckuck is intended to show how aging buildings can be renovated in a socially responsible manner. It stands out from the yellowish monotony with its gray wooden facade. The twelve apartments stood empty for five years, and the sponge had spread. After a thorough interior renovation, the installation of prefabricated facade elements made of larch wood began at the end of 2019. Windows, ventilation, power cables, fiberglass insulation and coatings were already integrated. The elements were built in Brandenburg. They are each 7 by 2.85 meters tall, 36 centimeters thick and can be transported by truck. The roof elements were also prefabricated.

500 sensors control a heat pump and ventilation with heat recovery. Overall, the building now meets the KfW 55 standard, which means it only uses 55 percent of the primary energy of an unrenovated reference building. At EUR 5.80 per square meter, the cold rent is only 60 cents more expensive than in the neighboring, unrenovated apartments of the same type. The warm rent should be about the same.