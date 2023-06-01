aws Connect Day 2023: “MasterScheduler” developer wins pitching competition

The Connect Day 2023 of Austria Wirtschaftsservice (aws) took place in Vienna on Wednesday. The event, which was part of ViennaUP 2023, recorded more than 1,000 participants. With more than 200 investors on site and around 1,500 matchmaking meetings, the aws was able to set record numbers. In addition to keynotes on future topics such as GreenTech, AI and startup trends, the event also offered pitching sessions. One of them, at aws i2 Business Angels, was a competition with a jury. The winner here was the Graz startup s2 Data & Algorithms, which became known through the “MasterScheduler” application.

“MasterScheduler”: Algorithm from Graz startup optimizes truck transport planning

MasterScheduler aims to make logistics more sustainable

Half-empty trucks drive across Europe every day. s2 Data & Algorithms wants to change that. With the mathematical algorithm “MasterScheduler”, the young company wants to revolutionize transport planning economically and ecologically. The founders of the startup are the two mathematicians Stefan Kremsner and Stefan Lendl. The MasterScheduler they developed can always plan optimally utilized vehicles by creating an exact model of the multi-stage truck loading and calculating the material requirements for the following weeks.

With the pitch, s2 Data & Algorithms was able to convince the jury at the aws Connect Day. The jury consisted of the business angels Werner Wutscher, Conny Hörl and Eva Ogriseg. The start-up prevailed against five competitors and received a prize in the form of consulting services to the equivalent of 5,000 euros.

aws Connect Day enables matchmaking

Another highlight of this year’s Connect Day was the pitch event from the Global Incubator Network (GIN Austria). There was also the corporate reverse pitch, organized by aws Connect, the matching services of aws, in cooperation with ABA Invest in Austria and EIT Manufacturing. This year, companies such as A1 Telekom, AVL, BOSCH, Borealis and Microsoft presented their innovation needs to the startups present.

“Startups are important innovation drivers and therefore of essential importance for the location. In addition to support and the right framework conditions, a strong ecosystem also needs the opportunity for exchange. This matchmaking is made possible at events such as Connect Day and startups are quickly and easily networked with cooperation partners and investors. This is the start of many successful partnerships,” said Labor and Economics Minister Martin Kocher on the occasion of the event.

Participants record at event

The aws management is also enthusiastic about the record number of participants: “More than 1,000 participants show that the Connect Day has developed into one of the most important meeting points for the startup ecosystem,” says aws Managing Director Bernhard Sagmeister. In addition, aws also supports startups with financing instruments. According to Sagmeister, more than 400 million euros went to young companies last year.