AWS ISV Accelerate, Armis also decides to enter

Armis has entered Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, which helps build new business by connecting vendors directly with AWS Sales. The Collaboration Program is designed for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run or integrate on AWS. The announcement follows news of Armis availability on the AWS Marketplace last year.

The results of the co-selling

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Armis with support and benefits in the collaborative sales process. To meet the needs of AWS field sellers globally, who support millions of active AWS customers. Co-selling helps you achieve better results with your customers and ensures a mutual commitment between AWS and Armis.

Building customer relationships

Brian Gumbel, President of Armis

We are excited about consolidation our relationship with AWS. Co-selling allows Armis to simplify the deployment of our security and asset visibility solutions to the companies that need them, while continuing to build our success in this important marketplace. We are excited to enter the market with AWS and look forward to building relationships with new customers through this program.

AWS ISV Accelerate

The Armis Asset Intelligence Platform provides complete visibility and security of assets of all types. Including Information Technology (IT), Internet of Things (IoT), Operations Technology (OT), Internet of Medical Devices (IoMT), cloud and cellular-IoT – both managed and unmanaged. Delivered as an agentless software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Armis integrates seamlessly with existing IT and security stacks.

For more protection

It can quickly provide the contextual information needed to improve an organization’s security posture, without disrupting current operations or workflows. Armis helps customers to protect yourself from invisible operational and IT risks, to increasing efficiency, optimizing the use of resources and safely innovating with new technologies to grow your business.

Among the most innovative companies

This milestone follows Armis’ announcement that it has crossed the $100 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) milestone, going from $1 million to $100 million in less than 5 years. Additionally, Armis was recently named by Fast Company as the most innovative company globally in the security category in its World‘s 50 Most Innovative Companies list. This allowed it to rank 14th among the 50 most innovative companies in each sector, again according to Fast Company.

