Axelera Ai closes a 50 million round. Among the investors also Cdp Venture capital

Axelera AI, semiconductor startup for artificial intelligence, announces an investment round of 50 million euros. To sign the round CDP Venture capital, Verve ventures and Fratrionelera. The latter is a consortium of investors created specifically to underwrite the financing, which will contribute, according to a note, to the global expansion of Axelera AI and “the mass production of its first generation artificial intelligence acceleration platform”. .

Axelera is a startup born in the Netherlands, but founded by an Italian, Fabrizio Del Maffeo. But already last year it was in the United States that the company decided to focus following the entry into the company of Jonathan Ballon as non-executive Chairman and Sander Arts, marketing expert in Silicon Valley, who assumed the role of marketing consultant.

“In just 20 months, we’ve achieved incredible milestones, including launching two cutting-edge AI chips, funding totaling $50 million, developing effective partnerships, and winning projects with industry-leading clients,” said Del Maffeo , Chief Executive Officer of Axelera AI. “We are excited to engage our new investors. This demonstrates how pioneering our technology is and how much trust our investors place in our amazing team.”

Axelera AI offers edge AI solutions that are considered among the most powerful in the world. Its Metis AI platform – a hardware and software solution. Headquartered in the AI ​​Innovation Center of the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven (The Netherlands), Axelera AI has R&D offices in Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with over 120 employees in 14 countries. Its team of AI software and hardware experts come from top AI firms and Fortune 500 companies.