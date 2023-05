Listen to the audio version of the article

Temeraleader in web 3.0 technology solutions for companies, has signed a strategic partnership with Mermec Engineering company of Mermec group, specializing in the development of high technology for the railway, aerospace, aviation and digital mechatronics sectors. The first project is t!Upcycling, the solution that will deal with creative recycling, i.e. the process of transforming unsold products and waste or unwanted materials into new, higher quality items.