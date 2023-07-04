Axis Cybersecurity Summit 2023: security trends

An event organized by Axis to take stock of the current state of IT security between new trends, evolving regulations and a collaborative approach. There can be no cybersecurity without… collaboration. This is the leitmotif that emerged from the Axis Cybersecurity Summit 2023, the event dedicated to cybersecurity in physical security systems. Sponsored by AIPSA and ANIE Security, it was held at the offices of Microsoft Italy in Rome and Milan. The initiative brought together the main national and international players to take stock of the current state of cybersecurity in public and private physical security systems.

Growing concern and definition of responsibilities

The sector is currently facing a crucial turning point. A number of challenges are emerging, according to an in-depth study conducted by Axis Communications. By reinforcing each other, they will make the cybersecurity landscape riskier and more complex to manage. Cybersecurity has gone from being a “simple” IT problem to a central challenge for managing business risk and performance. Consequently requiring the utmost attention from the company management.

Axis Cybersecurity Summit 2023

Which ones are they the macro-challenges identified by Axis? A crucial role is played by a massive increase in the use of digital, accelerated by the pandemic. It has brought with it an increased use of remote workforce. So a higher number of devices outside the corporate perimeter to monitor. In this scenario, organizations are also grappling with the clash of physical and digital, with digitally connected physical assets exposing critical infrastructures to greater risk of attack.

New technologies and vulnerabilities

The emergence of new technologies (Al, loT, multi-cloud and 5G) also contributes to creating further IT vulnerabilities, providing more advanced weapons to cybercrime. Furthermore, hackers are “raising the bar”, becoming smarter and better organized. Organizations are also becoming more complex in ecosystems made up of increasingly elaborate networks of partners and suppliers. Finally, companies have to deal with the new wave of volatility brought by the current geopolitical scenario and the growing regulatory complexity.

Cybersecurity must be a priority

In this scenario, it is therefore easy to understand that IT security can only be a priority for companies in every sector. But how are organizations moving to protect themselves from cyber attacks? During his speech at the Axis Cybersecurity Summit, Robert BristleFull Professor at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, tried to answer this question.

Robert Bristle, Full Professor at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome

What appears rewarding, in choosing an IT security supplier, is the ability of the same to adequately manage all aspects of cybersecurity. Thanks to the adoption of an adequate organizational model that includes clear responsibilities and procedures.

Regulatory framework in continuous evolution, between past and future prospects

The regulatory explosion is undoubtedly one of the most important macro-trends in cybersecurity. From 2016 to today, a series of regulations have in fact tried to put things in order on a European scale. During the Axis summit, the President of He closed it Gabriele Faggioli, summarized the main ones:

Neither NIS Directive I of 6 July 2016, defines the measures necessary to guarantee a high level of security of the Union’s networks and information systems in Europe. It requires states to adopt a cybersecurity strategy, leaving the implementation methods to each individual country;

The EWC Directive on the resilience of critical actors sets out an EU-wide framework to strengthen the resilience of critical actors in the internal market against a range of threats. Establishing harmonized minimum standards to assist them through consistent and dedicated support and supervisory measures;

Cybersecurity: trends, norms, collaborative approach

The DORA Regulation, relating to digital operational resilience for the financial sector, which entered into force on 17 January 2023, was born from the need to effectively implement risk management systems. With particular focus on information and communication technologies (identified with the term ICT). By introducing governance and security obligations that the various financial entities meet.

Among the novelties: the Cyber ​​Resilience Act

Among the proposed regulations yet in discussion, the Cyber ​​Resilience Act stands out, relating to horizontal cybersecurity requirements for products with digital elements. Then the Cyber ​​Solidarity Act, relating to the creation of measures to improve the preparation, detection and response to cybersecurity threats and incidents throughout the Union.

Work together to reduce the risks

Cybersecurity has therefore been and will continue to be a shared priority in the years to come. Given these premises, according to Axis, the path to follow for the reduction of risks related to cybersecurity can only pass through collaboration.

The way is through collaboration

Matteo Scomegna, Regional Director for Southern Europe of Axis

The Italian event closed a cycle of meetings organized throughout Southern Europe. The goal is to reason among insiders and raise awareness on a current but complex issue. Which is precisely the cybersecurity in physical security systems. So, I thank all our guests for sharing their views and know-how. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility between manufacturers, system integrators and end users. It requires the implementation of best practices and technologies, as well as ongoing vigilance and maintenance. Relying on technologically advanced partners capable of having a long-term vision of new threats will make the difference in an ever-changing sector like ours.