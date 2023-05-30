Axitea Cyber ​​Security Index measures the degree of exposure

To find out if and how much the company is at cyber risk, Axitea offers Cyber ​​Security Index which calculates the level of exposure to cyber attacks of an organization. Cyber ​​security is confirmed as one of the main ones concerns for companies in Italy, regardless of their size and the sector in which they operate.

Is my company at cyber risk?

According to data from the Cybersecurity & Data Protection Observatory of the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic, cybersecurity is the main priority for investment in digital among companies. Whether they are large or SMEs. For 2023, 61% of organizations over 250 employees have decided to increase their security budget in the last 12 months.

Attacks on the rise

At the same time, cyber attacks are on the rise. With 1,141 serious incidents detected by Clusit in the first half of 2022 alone, +8.4% compared to the same period of 2021. Threats increasingly also affect critical infrastructures.

Marco Bavazzano, CEO of Axitea

The growing digitization of processes, at every level, brings with it a significant increase in cyber risk. It can affect every aspect of the company up to putting the core business itself at risk. With the Cyber ​​Security Index we enable management to have a preliminary analysis the security status of your organization.

A risk indicator

The Global Security Index represents an indicator of risk for companies. In fact, it is based on the activities that cyber criminals could do to collect information on the target to be hit, without being identified. The data obtained does not derive from a direct analysis of the systems, but from a query of third-party platforms. Which, in turn, analyze data freely accessible on the Internet. Everything is examined by Axitea’s cyber experts, who interpret the data and identify the triggering critical issues.

Cyber ​​Security Index calculates if the company is at cyber risk

This analysis considers the digital footprint aziendale. That is, the exposure on the Internet of all IT resources related to the company’s infrastructure. Such as domains, subdomains, DNS records and mail services. Specific search engines are used, which scan all connected devices on the web, and Internet Intelligence platforms. The results are correlated thanks to an algorithm owned by Axitea. It allows you to generate an index (Cyber ​​Security Index) which provides the company’s level of exposure to cyber attacks.