Axyon AI, European funding to apply quantum computing

With these recent recognitions, Axyon AI opens the door to a new era of corporate asset management that harnesses the full potential of artificial intelligence and quantum computing

Published on 08 Nov 2023

Daniele Grassi, CEO and Co-Founder of Axyon AI

Two important European fundings recognize the constant commitment of Axyon AI in research and continuous development of technology. The fintech company specializes in artificial intelligence and deep learning predictive solutions applied to theasset management.

Daniele Grassi, CEO and Co-Founder of Axyon AI commented “We are among a select group of AI technology providers who have brought a concrete application of Quantum computing to the investment management industry. Thanks to the unprecedented computational capabilities of Quantum computing, we intend to redefine the efficiency and effectiveness of AI-based model strategies. It’s not just about innovation for innovation’s sake, it’s about setting new industry standards, delivering unparalleled value to our customers and staying ahead of the curve in the age of AI.”

The first funding will enable Axyon AI to apply its AI-based financial forecasting model to Quantum computing. The injection of funds came from ELISEa network of research centers specializing in artificial intelligence and working in collaboration with ELLIS (European Laboratory for Learning and Intelligent Systems) which recognized Axyon AI as one of Europe’s leading small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the field of artificial intelligence for its quantitative and physics-based machine learning (ML) project.

Financial risk management

Through this partnership with ELLIS, Axyon AI aims to harness the power of Quantum computing to further improve one of the crucial phases of construction pipeline of its models. Thanks to the processing capabilities of this technology, far superior to the combined use of AI/ML models on HPC (High Performance Computing) infrastructures, Axyon AI will be able to explore the universe of available models and, during the learning phase, identify those with the best performance.

Axyon AI won the tender AI research and development



Furthermore, this year Axyon AI was awarded the “Experimental Research and Development Projects” tender, awarded to local businesses by the Emilia-Romagna Region. This second recognition will allow the company to launch cutting-edge projects AI-based experimental research and development.

The ambitious Axyon AI project, in collaboration with the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (UNIMORE), will focus on the integration and enhancement of Machine Learning and Deep Learning models for optimize investment strategies that Axyon AI already offers to its customers.

