AYANEO 2 is a handheld gaming computer equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor. Its biggest advantage is that it can run various Windows programs and games.

Looks like Switch Lite

The body of AYANEO 2 integrates a 7-inch IPS panel LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a game controller with the same layout as the Xbox, making this handheld gaming computer look like a Nintendo Switch Lite.

Its body weight is 680 grams, which is a bit heavier than the 420 grams of the Nintendo Switch OLED version, but it does not feel heavy when you actually hold it. In addition, the ergonomic grip design and well-balanced counterweight make it The feel of operating the game is quite comfortable.

AYANEO 2 is equipped with an 8-core, 16-thread, Zen 3 architecture AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with a maximum turbo clock speed of 4.7GHz, 512KB, 4MB, 16MB L1 / L2 / L3 cache memory, and a built-in display chip It is AMD Radeon 680M, with 12 sets of RDNA 2 architecture computing units (CUs), with a maximum clock frequency of 2.2GHz, which can provide better display performance.

Referring to the official specification sheet, AYANEO 2 provides 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5 memory, and 1TB or 2TB PCIe Gen4 m.2 2280 solid-state drive options, and a built-in battery with a capacity of 50.25Wh. The I/O function part supports communication functions such as Wi-Fi 6 wireless network and Bluetooth 5.2, and provides a set of full-featured USB 4 terminals on the top and bottom of the fuselage, and there is also a set of USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- C terminal, there is also a microSD card reader at the bottom.

Like the Switch, AYANEO 2 can be connected to the dedicated base through the USB 4 terminal at the bottom of the main unit to expand 2 sets of USB 3.2 Gen 1, as well as USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, HDMI, GbE Ethernet, power input and other terminals. 1 set, exerts the effect of transforming into a “desktop computer”.

▲Put AYANEO 2 on the separately sold expansion base, HDMI video and audio output can be performed while charging, and functions such as 3 sets of USB and wired network can be expanded.

Control program Control program operation is more convenient

After AYANEO 2 is turned on, it will automatically load the exclusive control program. When the control program is turned on, the player can use the left analog stick to operate the mouse cursor, and use the A button to simulate a left click. At the same time, it can also be used with touch It is very convenient to operate on the screen and virtual keyboard.

The Windows system will recognize the handle built into the fuselage as an Xbox-compatible controller. During the test, no problems were encountered in operating all games. Players can also make detailed settings through the control program, such as setting the button to be connected. You can also automatically fire continuously without pressing the button after the setting is completed. You can also reverse the functions of each button, or adjust the operating range of the analog joystick and trigger button. The degree of freedom is quite high.

In addition, players can also directly start the game in the control program, or check the system status, and adjust various settings such as brightness and volume.

After reading the basic unboxing introduction, the author will continue to conduct performance tests on AYANEO 2 and test the execution status of the emulator in subsequent articles. .