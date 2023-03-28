In this article, the author will test the performance of AYANEO 2 to see how well the game works with this handheld computer.

Processor and battery life performance test

In the first half of the paragraph, we first look at the hardware specifications of AYANEO 2 and the performance of its processor. It should be noted that although the official specifications of AYANEO 2 indicate that it is equipped with LPDDR5 type memory, the specification we checked through CPU-Z is DDR5-3200.

During the test process, except for PCMark 10 battery life, which was only conducted for one round, each score was tested for two rounds, and the average was taken after confirming that there were no extreme values. “Absolute Force: Global Offensive” uses FPS Benchmark map with NVIDIA FrameView to analyze at 1080p 1080p resolution with the highest quality setting, while other games run the game’s built-in test mode at 1080p resolution and the lowest quality setting.

It is recommended that readers can compare with the test data of the following three articles.

Further reading:

Performance measurement of AMD Ryzen 5600G and 5700G with Zen 3 APU on par with its own processor

AMD Ryzen 5600G, 5700G built-in display performance measurement, CPU and APU are suitable for general-purpose decisive battle

RDNA 2 internal display “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” rushed to 60 frames, Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED thin and light laptop performance measurement

testing platform:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

Motherboard: AYANEO 2 (UEFI version: 1.04)

Memory: DDR5-3200 16GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon 680M (built-in graphics)

Storage device: CingKo 5000 1TB

Software environment: Windows 11 22H2 Professional Edition (Build 22621.525), Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.10.1

Comprehensive and game performance testing

In the following paragraphs, the author will use PCMark 10, 3DMark for testing, and finally conduct an actual game performance test.

Since AYANEO 2 only has a built-in graphics chip integrated into the processor, it can be expected that the game performance cannot be compared with products equipped with independent graphics cards and independent graphics chips. Except for Global Offensive, which uses the highest quality setting, the rest of the games use the lowest quality setting or the Steam Deck setting template, and the resolution is fixed at 1920 x 1080. On the other hand, in order to reflect the characteristics of AYANEO 2 as a “handheld gaming computer”, this part of the test is carried out in battery mode.

▲Execute the performance test of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” 1080p, low-quality setting template on AYANEO 2. (Video via capture box)

Overall, AYANEO 2 has the basic performance of being able to execute AAA masterpiece games with FPS above 30 frames, and the game handle on the body also has a good operating feel, which can meet the application requirements of game consoles.

However, the price of the 16GB / 1TB version of the Taiwan agency version is as high as NT$46,900, which is much higher than the Chinese price of RMB 6999 (about NT$31,430), and it is also higher than the current Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED 16GB / 1TB model. NT$39,900, resulting in unsatisfactory CP value.