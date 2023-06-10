B1NARY – Ep. 37: McDonald’s versus ice cream…

Sex on the first date: men crave it, women fear it, but what does the science say? Breaking up and moving house: how to avoid real estate misfortunes adding up to matters of the heart? Try ice cream: is it legitimate after a lifetime of hamburgers, or is there a rivalry in gastronomy too? These and other vicissitudes in the 37th episode of B1NARY: the mail of the heart who married some values, but those soon after filed for divorce.
Just do it
Sex on the first date: yes? No? Why?
Anonymous*
car* anonymous*,
not knowing your gender or sexual preferences, it is difficult for us to give you an unambiguous opinion. And by “unique” we don’t mean “valid for all humanity” but also only “valid for one person only”.
We suspect you are heterosexual, because minorities (gay and lesbian) would hardly ask themselves such a question: they are groups that have set up civil battles on the sexual revolution, and therefore we recognize them as the most launched and the most launched without prejudice in undertaking the beautiful journey of discovery of a body.
Instead we believe that heterosexual women, unfortunately, often more or less consciously renounce sex – not only on the first date, but also only in the first five minutes – due to an oppressive and censorious Catholic and patriarchal culture that judges with epithets that we will not refer to any woman sexually active. But why get caged by society? If you feel like it, in consensus and respect, do it!
If you are a heterosexual man, the problem does not arise: having sex on the first date for men is not and will never be a problem, if anything a hope. You just have to be careful about what we call the condom syndrome: to take it or not to the first appointment? We believe not (at most, you can buy it on the fly in the pharmacy): because going out with a woman with the intimate plan of ending up in bed with her, in our opinion, leads the man to think in schemes, rather than to be pleased with the unpredictability and of the curiosity of an encounter. It seems counter-intuitive, but just when we stopped hoping to end up in bed with a woman on the first date, so many times it happened, on the first date, in an absolutely unexpected and surprising way, to end up in bed right away.
And buying condoms with a woman you’re about to have sex with is a step that makes the journey even longer and more enjoyable.
Good luck!
break up
C. and I have been living together for a couple of years but things are not going well. I’m thinking about leaving him but how do I do it? Should I look for another house first and then leave him? Leave him and then continue to live together until I find nothing else? Wouldn’t that be embarrassing?
Help me!
V.
the situation is not simple and you need to have a clear idea of every unexpected event (or opportunity) that could generate your choice. Because dealing with a separation is almost always problematic for matters of the heart, let alone when you also have to deal with real estate dynamics.
Before making a final decision, think carefully about why you want to leave the relationship. If this is indeed your choice and we turn it on, find a suitable moment and create a space where you both can express your thoughts and feelings without interruption.
We wish we could come to your aid and tell you that there is a perfect solution. But there is not.
It depends on you, on your partner, on the relationship you have now. In short, the situation must be weighed carefully to understand if the breakup will lead to furious quarrels, throwing dishes, hysterical crying, incredible crises or if, on the contrary, talking about it will open new doors for him too. At best, he too will manifest the same will as you. Or he will do something that will convince you to give him a second chance.
In any case the serial pessimist in us always recommends a plan B. Find someone who can host you if things don’t go well, so you won’t be forced into long days of silence, embarrassment and quarrels.
However, we believe that it is impossible to continue pretending, or even worse to sleep with people for whom we no longer feel anything. Surely, you have to take action right away to find an alternative, even a temporary one: if you feel the need to regain your independence and your freedom, spaces are needed where you can feel truly independent and free. This could lead to extra costs and parallel economic sacrifices in other sectors, but we believe it is impossible to put a price on tranquility and peace of mind.
It is a passage, that of leaving home, which unfortunately you have to solve and face as soon as possible. Because already living with a person we love is difficult, but living with a person we no longer love could transform, in a slow trickle, a vaguely traumatic and painful separation into a real fight without quarter – it is appropriate to say it. Maybe you’re sleeping with someone you no longer love today, but in a while you might start to think you’re sleeping with the enemy.
Good luck!
A doubt
I’ve been with a girl for a while but I have a doubt… I mean, part of me thinks maybe I might like men too but how do I find out if it’s true? Without hurting her if possible…
Undecided
dear indecisive,
first of all a big hug of encouragement.
We know that exploring one’s sexuality and discovering oneself is a long and complex journey, made up of uncertainties, obstacles, doubts, hesitations, judgments both from others and self-imposed.
However, this shouldn’t stop you.
Understanding each other – REALLY understanding who we are – is a fundamental step of the road that leads to happiness, to a more peaceful life.
Find information and resources about the sexuality and experiences of people who identify as bisexual or have had similar experiences. Delve deeper into what you like without feeling ashamed and without letting the constructs of society skew your judgment.
And your girlfriend? Well, we believe that communication is the only way to have a lasting and satisfying relationship with any partner, regardless of sexual preferences or genitals of reference.
Your girlfriend’s reaction could surprise you, she could understand your curiosity, your needs and your inclinations, support you, or why not (we want to dream in peace) even get excited at the idea: we are often led to be jealous of the “rivals” of the our same sex, because their features resemble ours and we are therefore naturally inclined, even if we don’t want to, to make comparisons. Personally, on the other hand, we can’t be jealous of the opposite sex: because they offer something that we, even if we wanted to, could never offer. And therefore we don’t feel like McDonald’s versus Burger King, but like a restaurant specializing in fish dishes whose customers, after a hearty meal from our gourmet cuisine, might want a good homemade dessert. And why should we be mad at ice cream makers?
So talk to your girlfriend about it, e tell her that she’s the best burger you’ve ever had, but sometimes you feel the urge to try sushi. Maybe she’s a wise chef, and she’ll understand.
Enjoy your meal!
