B1NARY – Ep. 39: Close Encounters…

When they tell you they’re planning a date, but the other couple are the parents. When you use lies to shelter yourself, but you left the studio and ended up building a castle. When you want to impress the girl but you forget that the only dimension that matters is the three-dimensionality – there is no better time to consult the 39th episode of B1NARY: a column almost arrived at the third age of youth.

Watch out * for the Loser!

Tips for meeting your partner’s parents for the first time?

Anonymous*

Ah, that adorable pre-meeting parental panic. It is one of the proofs of the contemporary human being. And don’t worry if you feel anxious: it’s perfectly normal!

Meeting the parents is a bit like taking the high school exam. Instead of Italian and mathematics there is behavior and first impressions.

Few and clear basic instructions:

watch out for the Loser: he looks like a normal cat but he’s trained to put you in trouble; do not drop anyone’s ashes; ignore any ex-boyfriends *; make sure one of the parents is not a former secret agent. If it is, be ready * for the lie detector.

Okay, let’s be kidding. Although “I present mine” is still a valuable learning tool.

Etiquette imposes a certain degree of performance anxiety, or a total abandonment to events: the opposite extremes of this range are defined by unknowns that we could not deduce from your question.

What relationship does the partner have with the parents? Do you put a lot of expectations on the meeting, do you want things to go well or was it an impromptu invitation, almost an amusing obligation, a ritual formality to be crossed with a complicit smile?

What is your relationship with authority? Do you respect her parents or did she grow up in open rebellion against everything they represent? Do you think you’ll get to know two interesting and curious people or do you cultivate the fear, perhaps the hope, of scandalizing right-thinking people?

However, our advice is not to think too much about it: meet your partner’s parents It’s like dating someone you met on Tinder for the first time – it can be a gratifying or terrifying experience, you have to play as a throw-in, react to the unexpected and improvise in the face of improbability. And so often the best things are said when you don’t think of the best things to say.

Lies have short legs

What are the situations where lying in a relationship is allowed?

Anonymous*

Dear Anonymous,

in idyllic world we would tell you NEVER! A healthy relationship is based on mutual trust, lying and deception are evil!!! In real life, however, you have to look at the reality of things and the thousand facets that life (yours or his) can take.

We believe that saying everything you think is not only counterproductive, but also wrong: the total sharing of feelings and thoughts and words and deeds and omissions between partners is one of the most insidious and harmful drifts we can imagine.

That doesn’t take away from that on the really important things, we suggest you to be completely honest: from what you want for your future to what you like to do between the sheets. You must always be open to discussion and willing to open up.

Limit the lies as much as possible because what our grandparents said was true; “they have short legs”, “long noses”, “all the knots come home to roost”… in short, colorful ways to say that too many lies do no one any good and that sooner or later the castle of lies told for a good purpose it might come down. Don’t get to the level of the castle, a studio apartment would be acceptable here.

While waiting to learn the right way to balance, it is better to avoid the effort of having to climb straws.

Happy roped party!

An owl from Hogwarts

How do you think a guy gets in touch with the girl he likes?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

in the era of communication, the internet, apps, chats and so on and so forth, retting out to communicate is more than simple. There are so many alternatives in the digital world that due to space constraints we don’t want to consider them all here.

So the question is, what era do you live in, the 1800s?

Do you still live on carrier pigeons, on Hogwarts owls, on missives carried on horseback, bravely penetrating enemy lines?

If the doubt is “what i write”, that’s another matter.

It depends on the relationship you have now.

If you’ve never spoken to each other, you can always comment on a social content with something nice, perhaps by sending her a direct message. What we can advise you, is to be at least sincere both in the manner and in the content of your conversations. Don’t aim at a precise objective whose name we won’t say because we are gentlemen, but let yourself be known and get to know it very naturally. Be present but without exaggerating, be brilliant but without overdoing it.

Even better, should you encounter it in the real world, we advise you to choose a more pleasant, satisfying, apparently more difficult but immensely more functional mode, a real deal breaker: the “hello, how are you? What is your name? I would very much like to meet you” of three-dimensionality, the only size that really matters. A dimension in which the originality of the approach doesn’t count, which often only causes damage, but the desire to communicate and get to know each other.

Even if only to stand out from the crowd of people who watch from afar without the courage to take the first step, but to experience the “roller coaster effect”: that is, that feeling of ecstasy and fright, excitement and fear that we experience when the carriage climbs slowly up the slope, that shiver of pleasure and terror that heralds the arrival of the first descent.

From then on, the ride is almost always fun, it doesn’t last too long, and in the end we’re almost surprised by the fear we felt during the climb. And we are already ready for another round of the carousel. Because fear is one of the antechambers of happiness.

But what pearls of wisdom do we give you every time?

And if you want more, just write to B1NARY and confide in us.

A quasi-psychologist, an art historian and a pastafarian. Or if you prefer: Erika, Daniele and Fabio. Every Saturday we bring a very serious and ironic post from the heart to your screens, to face the most comical, dramatic, pathetic, sympathetic and universal of topics with seriousness, lightness and laughter.

