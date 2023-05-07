B1NARY – Episodio 33: Three is the magic number

When an impromptu coffee with her ex turns into an existential doubt for him; when you want a threesome but have never considered being outvoted; when you start to look at your friend with different eyes but you don’t know if it’s passion or inertia – to dispel any doubts, contact the 33rd episode of B1NARY: the mail of the heart that we are here to write, despite the fact that it is already spring out there.
A coffee with the ex
Hi guys, I have a question for you.
I’ve been with a girl for a few months and everything is fine. A few days ago, however, she saw her ex again. She says they met by chance, they just had a coffee and they’ve been together for a long time so it’s only natural that she was happy to see him again. Do you think I should be concerned?
Dario
why worry about something that is spontaneously revealed to us? (Unless that something is: I’m pregnant!)
On the contrary, we are proud and a little envious of your girlfriendbreaking up on good terms is a rather rare occurrence: normally we are too lazy to go for a run, but we are not afraid of the effort that involves carrying a grudge with us forever.
However, let us try to analyze the facts, free from prejudices.
Was the meeting accidental? It sure looks like it. It wasn’t premeditated, it didn’t happen behind your back, you didn’t find out by mistake from a friend of a friend’s friend. They met after – we imagine – some time after the separation (which, as far as we know, could have been consensual and peaceful), they had a coffee like two civilized people and then went their separate ways.
Do they still feel? From what you tell us, it seems not. No messages, calls, other meetings followed. It is therefore an isolated episode.
Did you like seeing him again? There is!
Exes are people we loved, shared experience with, spent time with. There’s a whole world in a relationship, a world that can’t suddenly disappear when a relationship ends. All the memories, the dramas, the vacations together, the Saturday afternoon discussions about seeing your friends or hers, all the times we made plans for the present and the future…they’re there, not inside. They contribute to who we are today, now.
And if someone has left their mark and reappears, for a short time in our lives, it’s normal to be happy.
We understand this may be a stressful time for you, however, Before you react, it’s important to really understand how you feel and what you want out of this relationship. If you feel that your girlfriend respects and loves you, then take her word for it and don’t worry too much about meeting her ex. A meeting that, as we have already said, was above all casual!
On the other hand, if you are having trust issues in the relationship or if you feel something is off, it might be time to address these issues and openly discuss your concerns with your girlfriend. By talking, you may even find a way to strengthen your relationship and overcome this moment of uncertainty.
Broach the subject with yourself first and then, if appropriate, with her.
A threesome
How do I ask my girlfriend to have a threesome? Obviously with another girl.
Luca
“hey, do you want to have a threesome?” would be a beautiful question to ask in a utopian world, but alas, it is not. It’s important to remember that open and honest communication is key to any healthy relationship. However, It’s important to be sensitive and respectful of your partner’s needs and wants.
This is to say that, if you’ll forgive the French, dear Luca, you’re a nice paraculo, and not even particularly original.
Who doesn’t want to have a threesome with two women? It’s a situation with zero risk and maximum reward: it’s like the ice cream man asking you if you prefer two flavors instead of one. But unless your girlfriend is bisexual (in which case we start to openly envy you), her approval would be a gesture of concession, rather than a request dictated by desire for her.
In our opinion, to achieve the desired result, you have to start with a reverse engineering experiment: you have to ask your girlfriend if she would like to have a threesome with another man. Can you hear it, how does the challenge rate increase? It’s as if the ice cream man were asking you if by chance, between the chocolate and the stracciatella, maybe you also want a pea.
But if you want your girlfriend to overcome (legitimate) obstacles of insecurity and jealousy, you have to put yourself first in an uncomfortable situation: it is too easy to demand freedoms that we are not willing to grant.
Once you have experienced threesome sex, and you have experienced first-hand the opportunities or discomforts of this geometric permutation, you can frankly ask your girlfriend to return the favor, eventually going as far as mild passive-aggressive blackmail – which basically represents in many couples the only form of healthy and functional communication.
Alternatively, what you can do then is find the right time andcalmly and serenely, tell your partner that you are interested in broadening your horizons. Talk to her about sexual fantasies, about experiences you would like to have with her, and see how she responds to the conversation. Ask her if she would like it, if she has doubts, fears. Talk about it and listen to it. Maybe your wish could come true.
Let us know!
Strange thing
Hi b1nary!
Weird thing: I’ve recently started looking at my best friend with different eyes. How do I know if I try something more? How do I tell him? Ahhhhhhh
T.
here we touch existential questions, such as: can we have a healthy friendship with a person who is physically attractive to us?
Feelings are a complex matter. We believe it is right to understand your own before involving other people, especially when the “other people” are friends with whom we already have a close relationship that could somehow change.
Sure, it is even simple falling in love with friends out of simple laziness: they are people who are part of our bubble, who know us and maybe put up with us, who already know and accept our flaws, and with whom we don’t have to work too hard to build some credibility. It is therefore important to pay attention to your feelings and analyze them carefully.
For example, try to think of times when you started looking at your friend differently. Was there a specific event that triggered these new feelings? Have you noticed anything different in the way she interacts or the way she makes you feel? Take your time. Think about it, also compare yourself with other friends to get different perspectives.
Of course it’s important to understand that your friend may not feel the same way, so you must be ready to handle the situation that may arise.
Be honest with her and with yourself.
Good luck!
The thirty-third episode of B1NARY also concludes. Who would have thought we’d get this far! We, of course, don’t Thank you for trusting us and keep writing to us!
