B1NARY – Episodio 33: Three is the magic number

Dear Dario,



why worry about something that is spontaneously revealed to us? (Unless that something is: I’m pregnant!)

On the contrary, we are proud and a little envious of your girlfriendbreaking up on good terms is a rather rare occurrence: normally we are too lazy to go for a run, but we are not afraid of the effort that involves carrying a grudge with us forever.

However, let us try to analyze the facts, free from prejudices.

Was the meeting accidental? It sure looks like it. It wasn’t premeditated, it didn’t happen behind your back, you didn’t find out by mistake from a friend of a friend’s friend. They met after – we imagine – some time after the separation (which, as far as we know, could have been consensual and peaceful), they had a coffee like two civilized people and then went their separate ways.

Do they still feel? From what you tell us, it seems not. No messages, calls, other meetings followed. It is therefore an isolated episode.

Did you like seeing him again? There is!

Exes are people we loved, shared experience with, spent time with. There’s a whole world in a relationship, a world that can’t suddenly disappear when a relationship ends. All the memories, the dramas, the vacations together, the Saturday afternoon discussions about seeing your friends or hers, all the times we made plans for the present and the future…they’re there, not inside. They contribute to who we are today, now.

And if someone has left their mark and reappears, for a short time in our lives, it’s normal to be happy.

We understand this may be a stressful time for you, however, Before you react, it’s important to really understand how you feel and what you want out of this relationship. If you feel that your girlfriend respects and loves you, then take her word for it and don’t worry too much about meeting her ex. A meeting that, as we have already said, was above all casual!

On the other hand, if you are having trust issues in the relationship or if you feel something is off, it might be time to address these issues and openly discuss your concerns with your girlfriend. By talking, you may even find a way to strengthen your relationship and overcome this moment of uncertainty.

Broach the subject with yourself first and then, if appropriate, with her.