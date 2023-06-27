Bad Eating: Why Stress Triggers High-Calorie Eating

Eating isn’t just for people to keep their bodies working. Food is also used as a reward for work done – and referred to as “nerve food”. So-called stress eating usually consists of high-calorie food that stimulates our taste buds positively, preferably in the form of fast food or comfort food. But why do we tend to eat poorly, of all things, when we are stressed and thus damage our health even more? A team of Australian researchers has now investigated this question using brain research.

Stress stops satiety signals

The group led by Kenny Chi Kin Ip from the Garven Institute of Medical Research in Sydney examined mice suffering from chronic stress. It turned out that this apparently leads to the natural satiety signals that the brain sends being disrupted. In the area of ​​the lateral habenula, which is located in the diencephalon, the reward signals that are usually sent out after eating would be dampened. This leads to a “non-stop tide” of these signals, which further encourages the consumption of tasty foods. This seems to work particularly well with sweets.

It also creates a vicious circle, according to Herbert Herzog, Professor of Neuroendocrinology at the Garven Institute and senior author of the study. “We were able to show that chronic stress combined with a high-calorie diet can lead to increased food intake and a preference for sweet, particularly tasty foods.” This then promotes weight gain. “This work underscores the importance of healthy eating during times of stress.”

Short energy boost is okay

The study, published in the journal Neuron, first showed in an experimental setting with a short-term high-fat diet that the lateral habenula of the test animals was activated to stop food intake after they had reached fullness. “However, when the mice were chronically stressed, this part of the brain remained silent, allowing reward signals to remain active and encourage eating for pleasure,” said Chi Kin Ip, the study’s first author. The result was that the body no longer responded to the regulatory satiety signals.

The focus of the subsequent weight gain seems to be the NPY molecule, which is normally released in the brain when stressed. If this was blocked, there was less food intake. Whether it is possible to use these processes medically is still unclear. Incidentally, Herzog and Chi Kin Ip are not opposed to the “reward meal” in principle. In the case of short-term stress, this “energy boost” can be helpful. “But when stress is experienced over a long period of time, it seems to change the equation and lead to a diet that is bad for the body in the long term,” Herzog said.

