Baja Mall’s week of April 30 pre-order list “Mercator of Warfare VI: Realm of Skyfire” is on the list

There is a lot of game information released every week. I believe many Pakistani fans would like to know which games are already available for pre-order? Which games are coming soon? Which new work are other players looking forward to the most? Those games have the hottest pre-order status, etc. In order to help players understand the new games that will be launched in Taiwan in the near future, as a basis for their own purchase of games, GNN cooperates with Baja Mall to regularly publish the physical pre-order rankings of the week for players’ reference.

Leaderboard Rules Description

※ Pre-order statistical interval: from the opening of pre-orders to the moment when the rankings are updated (cumulative)

※ Ranking update time: 8:00 am every Sunday

※ Multi-version products will be counted in the same project (accounting for one ranking), and different platforms will be counted separately

※ Products (peripheral products, etc.) connected to the same data center will be counted in the same item (accounting for one ranking)

※ Exclude products that have been removed from the shelves

On April 30, 2023 (Sunday) at 8:00 AM, the pre-order list of the Baja Mall will be released. The biggest variable is that the menacing “Men of War VI: Realm Skyfire” will directly enter the 8th place. It’s short, so it only makes small ripples. But now two of the top three on the daily best-selling list are “Men of War Mercenaries VI: Realm of Fire”, and it is expected that there will be great gains in the next list. Other than that not much has changed.

“Mech Warfare VI: Realm Skyfire”

“Mercenary of Robots VI: Realm of Skyfire” is the latest work in the “Mercenary of Robots” series that came back after 9 years. Utilizing the knowledge and experience gained through joint development between BANDAI NAMCO and FromSoftware so far, it re-examines the core concepts of the series. Inheriting the consistent characteristics of the series, players can freely replace parts through “body assembly”, operate only their own body, and move arbitrarily with three-dimensional drives in the open and large-scale three-dimensional stage. You can also challenge the difficulties, defeat the enemy with aggressive actions such as shooting and close combat, and enjoy the rich actions that can only be realized by mechs.

The game takes place on the remote planet “Rubicon 3”, where a mysterious new energy substance was discovered that can bring about dramatic growth in human technology and communication capabilities. However, this matter caused a havoc, engulfing the entire galaxy in flames. A century later, the same substance reappeared on Rubicon 3, which was blocked due to disaster contamination. Conflict broke out between extraterrestrial corporations and rebel groups for control of the substance. Players will play as independent mercenaries trying to infiltrate the Rubicon, and find themselves entangled in the strife between alien corporations and other factions surrounding the substance.