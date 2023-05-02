Baja Mall’s week of April 30 pre-order list “Mercator of Warfare VI: Realm of Skyfire” is on the list

|
Leaderboard Rules Description
※ Pre-order statistical interval: from the opening of pre-orders to the moment when the rankings are updated (cumulative)
※ Ranking update time: 8:00 am every Sunday
※ Multi-version products will be counted in the same project (accounting for one ranking), and different platforms will be counted separately
※ Products (peripheral products, etc.) connected to the same data center will be counted in the same item (accounting for one ranking)
※ Exclude products that have been removed from the shelves
“Mech Warfare VI: Realm Skyfire”
The game takes place on the remote planet “Rubicon 3”, where a mysterious new energy substance was discovered that can bring about dramatic growth in human technology and communication capabilities. However, this matter caused a havoc, engulfing the entire galaxy in flames. A century later, the same substance reappeared on Rubicon 3, which was blocked due to disaster contamination. Conflict broke out between extraterrestrial corporations and rebel groups for control of the substance. Players will play as independent mercenaries trying to infiltrate the Rubicon, and find themselves entangled in the strife between alien corporations and other factions surrounding the substance.
Baja Mall physical pre-order leaderboard