Balcony power plant and solar system on the roof: is that allowed?

Many people first buy a balcony power plant and later want to install a large solar system on their roof. Some also want to expand their solar system and connect a balcony power plant. Does this work at all? That’s exactly what we’re going to clarify now.

Balcony power plant and solar system on the roof possible?

A lot of money can be saved with large and small solar systems. They generate energy during the day and feed it into the home network. The surplus is sold at a large solar system or stored in a battery storage. With balcony power plants, the excess energy is given away to the supplier. There is no compensation here.

But what happens if you own a balcony power plant, got a taste for solar energy and then want to install a solar system on the roof?

The story is not that simple. Balcony power plants are subject to simplified registration. All you have to do is inform your network operator about the operation and register in the market master data register. If you do not consume the electricity produced, you will not receive any money from your electricity supplier. Nevertheless, the excess energy produced is displayed in the two-way electricity meter.

That’s where the problem lies. If you then install a large solar system on the roof, the same electricity meter is used to record the excess energy, for which you receive feed-in tariffs. The combination of a balcony power plant and a large solar system on the roof is therefore not permitted. The combination would only be possible if the balcony power plant runs on its own electricity meter (source: Money for Future).

This is what you need to know about balcony power plants:

Integrate a balcony power plant into a solar system

Instead of operating the balcony power plant via the socket, you can also simply make the two solar modules part of the large solar system. Here you should only be careful that you may use your own string if the solar modules do not have the same orientation or could be shaded. This could have a negative effect on the total yield of the solar system.

Otherwise, the solar modules of a balcony power plant are basically normal solar modules, such as from a solar system on the roof. If these are wired directly, you can increase your total yield by two modules.

