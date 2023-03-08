Balcony power plants are currently extremely popular because they don’t cost much and can be easily connected by anyone. However, the mini solar systems have one disadvantage. The electricity produced must be consumed immediately. Storage is not provided. Zendure wants to change that with SolarFlow.

The battery can be retrofitted to the balcony power plant

A balcony power plant normally consists of one or two solar modules and a micro-inverter, which are connected to the home network by cable. When electricity is generated from the sun, it must be consumed directly. Excess energy is wasted. A rechargeable battery for temporary storage, as is the case with large solar systems, is not provided. That wants Zendure with SolarFlow change.

This is a new product which connected between the solar cells and the micro inverter becomes. A battery can be connected to it and thus store excess energy that is not used directly. If energy is required even though there is no sun, for example at night, SolarFlow supplies the energy from the battery. All this should with 99 percent of the existing balcony power plants working. So you don’t need any new hardware.

This is how the structure of the SolarFlow looks like. (Image source: Zendure)



Since SolarFlow has not yet been officially introduced by Zendure, but only a teaser website can be seen (look at Zendure), we do not yet know any exact technical data or prices. So we don’t yet know how exactly it is determined when energy from the battery is needed in the household. Can SolarFlow communicate with a digital electricity meter? In the picture you can at least see that several batteries can be used. They appear to be stackable and according to Zendure they are waterproof and comes with a 10-year guarantee.

This is what a classic balcony power plant looks like:

Is Zendure’s SolarFlow legal?

In my opinion, nothing speaks against the use of SolarFlow, since the micro-inverter with NA protection as the last resort is not affected. It doesn’t matter whether the energy comes directly from the sun or from the battery. If the mains frequency is not recognized, the entire system switches off automatically. I’m very open to this new product and I’m curious to see whether it works better than my solution for a balcony power station with a battery.

