Balcony power plants: craft president demands expensive hurdle

If you want to buy a balcony power plant, you can do that without any major problems. In the meantime, discounters such as Aldi, Lidl and Netto are also selling mini solar systems that are plugged directly into the socket. This is a real problem for the President of the Aachen Chamber of Crafts.

Balcony power plants with mandatory check by electricians?

While politicians are currently working on easing the requirements for balcony power plants so that basically anyone can connect a mini solar system without much testing, Marco Herwartz, President of the Aachen Chamber of Crafts, sees a danger in this. In an interview with the Aachener Zeitung, he demanded that the sale of balcony power plants should be regulated. So should just someone connect a balcony power station may, if an electrician has previously checked the electrical wiring:

“In my opinion, the delivery of balcony power plants must be coordinated, and an obligation to provide advice from a specialist should be introduced. If you buy such a device, you have to register. And then an electrician has to decide: it works or it doesn’t. A plug and play solution gives the impression that anyone can connect it as they wish. This is a system extension that has to be checked according to the standard.” (Source: Aachener Zeitung)

Herwartz runs its own electrical business in Aachen and therefore speaks from experience. According to him many electrical installations in Germany are outdated and not properly secured. According to him, a balcony power plant with up to 600 watts would be a real fire hazard.

This is what you need to know about balcony power plants:

Additional costs for interested parties

If, as requested by Herwartz, every household had to be checked by an electrician before handing over a balcony power plant, then the installation would not only be massively delayed, but also cost a lot of money. Especially when there is a shortage of skilled workers, electricians are hard to come by and they cost almost a fortune.

The VDE (Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies) now sees the whole story in a much more relaxed manner. Months ago, the association spoke out in favor of relaxing balcony power plants. This includes doing without a power socket and increasing the output from 600 watts to 800 watts.

