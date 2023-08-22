Baldur’s Gate 3 is an absolute labor of love for all RPG enthusiasts

Listen to the audio version of the article

Every self-respecting Dungeon Master knows that the secret is not to give reference points, clues and abound in details. If you love Dungeons and Dragon, fantasy and role-playing games Baldur’s Gate is the game you’ve been waiting for. We are talking about a masterpiece that could surprisingly become the game of the year by undermining a miracle of perfection like Zelda. The illusion is that of having a human, sharp and ironic Dungeon Master in a computer RPG. I’ll say it right away: you have to lose your head.

How it’s done

Like its predecessors, Baldur’s Gate 3 takes place in the Forgotten Realms setting of Dungeons and Dragons. Unlike those previous titles this adventure uses the fifth edition D&D ruleset. Creating the character will take you a lot of time if you are a fanatic of customizations. Or you can go straight ahead and choose to experience the story through the eyes of one of five characters (Astarion, Lae’zel, Gale, Shadowheart and Wyll.

History.

Better to know as little as possible. Just know that you will wake up trapped inside a tentacled flying Nautilus species telekinetically piloted by squid-faced horrors known as Mind Flayers. They are the bad guys. And here I stop.

What we liked

You travel, traverse huge maps, fight, loot, collect new gear and level up. If you want you can fall in love. The stories for you and your companions to explore are all well written and full of finally entertaining backstory. Some of the spells are hilarious. But what a RPG player like this writer really liked is a sometimes annoying sensation of the unexpected. Let me explain: after a few hundred hours of playing this kind of video game I’m not saying that the plots are all the same but some dynamics repeat themselves, the moral dilemmas you face are all a bit the same. Baldur’s Gate pulls the rug out from under you. The effect is to sometimes lose control of what is happening. And it’s really beautiful.

What we didn’t like.

Make yourself comfortable because the game must be played without being in a hurry and without completionist hysteria. There are so many apparent narrative variables and the writing is so dense that you have to give up the certainties of the usual linear adventure that takes a few dozen hours. It is not so.

