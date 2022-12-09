“Baldur’s Gate 3” will adopt a turn-based combat design. Players can assign team members action instructions in order, allowing players to experience a turn-based strategy game mode that integrates environmental variables.

In this year’s The Game Awards ceremony, the role-playing game developed and published by Larian Studios in cooperation with Wizards of the Coast, the publisher of the Dungeons & Dragons series, ” Baldur’s Gate 3 (Baldur’s Gate 3), will be launched in August 2023.

Larian Studios first announced the launch of “Baldur’s Gate 3” in 2019. This time at The Game Awards, it finally confirmed that the game will be launched in August 2023.

In the game, players will return to the Forgotten Kingdom and experience the plot of friendship, betrayal, sacrifice, survival, and temptation again.