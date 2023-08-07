Baldur’s Gate 3: The High-Freedom Design that’s Captivating Players

“Baldur’s Gate 3” Receives Praise for Innovative Gameplay Design

“Baldur’s Gate 3” developed by Larian Studios has garnered widespread acclaim from players for its highly innovative and freeform gameplay design. The game’s voice actor, Matt Mercer, recently showcased the game’s level of freedom in a live promotion on the official Steam store page.

One aspect of “Baldur’s Gate 3” that impressed many players is the ability to physically stack various items in the game world. From small items like candles and lamp holders to larger ones like wooden boxes and furniture, players can sell these items or use them as decorations in their camps.

However, new players may not have realized that these items can actually be stacked in the game world. Mercer demonstrated this feature by stacking a staggering 45 wooden boxes on top of each other and then using his character’s flying skills to jump onto the roof.

The reason for this impressive feat was to overcome a high city wall with a moat in front of it. By creating a high enough stack, Mercer’s character was able to cast phase teleportation arrows and “teleport” himself onto the city wall.

This stacking method has been met with enthusiasm from players, as it allows for unique strategies and provides a “high ground advantage” that was previously overlooked.

The charm of “Baldur’s Gate 3” seems to be spreading after its official release. According to SteamDB records, the game has achieved the highest number of simultaneous online players on Steam, surpassing even popular titles like “Apex Legends” and “Goose Goose Duck.” This is a noteworthy achievement, as most games reach their peak number of players on the first day of release and then decline.

Since its release on August 4th, “Baldur’s Gate 3” has reached a staggering 814,666 simultaneous connections, placing it in the top ten of Steam’s historical list of simultaneous connections.

While combat in the game is turn-based, “Baldur’s Gate 3” is a fantasy RPG that offers players numerous choices in character dialogue, actions, and even sexual proclivities. The game also introduces depth and variety in spells, skills, and environments during combat, creating a highly immersive and freeform Dungeons and Dragons (DnD) experience.

The highly-anticipated role-playing masterpiece, “Baldur’s Gate 3,” officially launched on August 4th with a retail price of NT$1,599. With its innovative gameplay design and positive reception from players, the game promises to be a hit among fans of the genre.

