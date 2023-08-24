Baldur’s Gate III Coming to Xbox Series S Without Split-Screen: Microsoft Breaks Parity Rules

Baldur’s Gate III Delay on PlayStation 5 Blamed on Xbox Series S, Raises Concerns over Xbox Parity Rule

Larian Studios recently announced a delay in the release of Baldur’s Gate III for the PlayStation 5, citing the Xbox Series S as the reason behind the Game of the Year contender not appearing on Microsoft’s console simultaneously. This revelation has reignited the conversation surrounding the perceived limitations of the weaker Xbox family and whether Microsoft should continue demanding parity between games on its consoles.

The Xbox Series S, the more affordable counterpart to the Series X, has been criticized by developers who claim that it hampers their ability to provide a truly “next-gen experience.” The absence of the Game of the Year contenders on the Series S has fueled these concerns, leading to debates about the necessity of the parity rule imposed by Microsoft.

Swen Vincke, the founder of Larian Studios, confirmed in a tweet that Baldur’s Gate III will indeed be coming to the Xbox Series consoles this year. In a surprising move, Phil Spencer and his team agreed to make an exception to their parity rules, allowing the game to launch on the Series S without the split-screen option. The Xbox Series X version, however, will include all the improvements made to the PC version, cross-play, and split-screen functionality.

This decision by Microsoft has given hope to other developers and publishers who have faced similar issues with the Series S. It remains to be seen whether this exception will become a precedent for future games. The future direction of Microsoft’s parity rule policy will undoubtedly impact the gaming industry as a whole.

Players who own an Xbox Series console can look forward to enjoying Baldur’s Gate III later this year. The game’s arrival on the platform will bring excitement to fans eager to delve into its immersive world.

Opinions on this decision are divided. Some argue that providing an equal gaming experience across both Series consoles is paramount, while others appreciate the flexibility in making exceptions for specific titles. It raises the question of where the line should be drawn in terms of features missing from the Xbox Series S version of a game, and whether this compromise benefits the gaming community as a whole.

It remains to be seen how Microsoft will address the concerns raised by developers and players alike. As the conversation around Xbox parity rules continues, the gaming industry eagerly awaits further developments.

