Technology

by admin
Since it was first announced four years ago, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been set to be one of the most important pure-play RPGs of its era, and with its first hands-on experience and successive updates since its launch on PC in 2020, it’s certainly delivered on its promise. Now the crunch time is upon us, and Larian Studios is hoping to make a splash at PlayStation’s State of Play tonight, showing off a story trailer for Baldur’s Gate III, a final release date, and the announcement of a PlayStation 5 version (temporarily console-exclusive).

The new trailer below introduces us to a series of archetypal characters, putting players in the role of a warrior who is tormented by a parasite introduced into his mind by the Mind Destroyer race that tries to overthrow his will, but instead gives him new Ability to fight against the sea that haunts the plane of this forgotten kingdom.

The entire trailer was filmed on the PS5 version, which will be Released on 31st March 2023 alongside the full PC version. Larian is also launching a collector’s edition in two editions, priced at €269.99, which includes a limited and numbered edition certificate, a 25cm tall, 1.1kg diorama of the Mind Destroyer fighting drow (dark elves) , a hardcover art book, a tadpole keychain, an exclusive 20-sided die, a set of stickers, a character sheet inspired by the game’s Allied characters, a Magic: The Gathering card set, Falun’s cloth map, and a digital version of the game copy. You can pre-order this exclusive release from here.

