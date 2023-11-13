Home » Baldur’s Gate III Dominates Golden Joystick Awards: A Game-Changer for CRPG Genre
Baldur's Gate III Dominates Golden Joystick Awards: A Game-Changer for CRPG Genre

Baldur’s Gate III Dominates Golden Joystick Awards: A Game-Changer for CRPG Genre

Baldur’s Gate III Dominates Golden Joystick Awards, Larian Studios CEO Speaks Out

2023 is set to be an incredible year for gaming, with one standout game stealing the spotlight. Baldur’s Gate III swept the Golden Joystick Awards over the weekend, cementing Larian Studios’ position as a force to be reckoned with in the gaming industry.

In the wake of this massive win, Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke spoke to GamesRadar about his hopes for the CRPG genre following the success of Baldur’s Gate III. “We’ve been very focused on making our game and a lot of people have attached a lot of things to it as the game turned into what we wanted it to be,” Vincke said.

Vincke expressed his optimism for the future of CRPG-type games, stating, “I hope there are more CRPG-type games. It’s a game that I enjoy playing and a lot of people in the industry enjoy playing. So if these games come out and they don’t have a story that we already know, I think that will be great. I look forward to these types of games.”

The impact of Baldur’s Gate III’s success is expected to be felt for years to come. The game’s triumph serves as a testament to the power of creating lovable characters, deep gameplay, and a compelling story that players can immerse themselves in.

So while the gaming world awaits the next big hit, one thing is certain – Baldur’s Gate III has set a high standard for developers and players alike, proving that the key to changing the game lies in creating an unforgettable experience for players.

