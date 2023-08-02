Baldur’s Gate III Faces Challenges with Xbox Series Release, Possible 2024 Launch

Title: Baldur’s Gate III Release Delayed for Xbox Series Due to Split-Screen Challenges

Subtitle: Xbox Series X/S version could be delayed until 2024 as developers encounter technical hurdles

August 3, 2023

The much-anticipated release of Baldur’s Gate III has taken the gaming world by storm, but fans eagerly awaiting the Xbox Series X/S version may have to wait longer than expected. Developer Larian Studios has confirmed that the Xbox Series version is still in development, as the team faces difficulties in getting split-screen functionality to work on the platform.

While the PC version of Baldur’s Gate III made its debut on August 3, the PlayStation 5 release is expected to follow in early September. However, fans hoping to experience the game on the Xbox Series X/S may need to be patient, as a new tweet on Twitt…X suggests that the game’s launch on the platform could be pushed back until 2024.

In a recent statement, Michael Douse, Larian’s publishing director, shed light on the challenges faced by the development team. “We’ve said many times in the past that the problem lies in working with split-screen on the Series S, which will take more time, but it’s a work in progress,” Douse explained. “It’s a huge technical hurdle, but we can’t be in the ecosystem without this feature. We are committed to publishing the game.”

Contrary to rumors of exclusivity agreements, Douse emphasized that they do not have any restrictions preventing a launch on Xbox. He stated, “It’s a technical hurdle. We can’t remove the split-screen feature because we’re obliged to launch with feature parity, so we keep trying to make it work.”

The development team at Larian Studios is putting forth significant effort to overcome this challenge and is dedicated to creating an unparalleled gaming experience. Douse revealed, “We’ve got quite a few engineers working really hard to accomplish something that no other RPG of this size has been able to achieve: seamless in and out co-op for Series S. We hope to have an update before the end of the year.”

However, a cryptic tweet from an unknown source hints at a potential delay for the Xbox version. “We hope to have an update before the end of the year,” the tweet reads, raising speculations that Baldur’s Gate III may not be available on Xbox consoles until 2024.

The exact release date for Baldur’s Gate III on Xbox Series X/S remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly speculating on social media. With the game’s immersive storyline, rich graphics, and highly anticipated co-op gameplay, gamers across the Xbox community are hopeful for a swift resolution to the technical challenges faced by the developers.

As the studio continues to work diligently towards an update, players must remain patient and keep their eyes peeled for further announcements regarding Baldur’s Gate III’s arrival on Xbox consoles.

