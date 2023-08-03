Baldur’s Gate III Launches Today: Players Urged to Delete Early Access Saves for Smooth Installation

Baldur’s Gate III Players Urged to Delete Early Access Save Files Ahead of Full Release

Today is a momentous day for fans of Baldur’s Gate III as Larian Studios officially launches the highly-anticipated game. However, the studio has issued a crucial announcement, requesting players who participated in the beta to delete all their save files immediately. This precautionary measure aims to avoid any potential problems during the installation of the final version and the creation of new save files.

In a statement released by Larian Studios via X, players are advised to launch the game before August 3rd to delete all early access saves. Additionally, players are urged to remove any mods and ensure they do not automatically re-download. To further minimize any conflicts, it is recommended that those with Early Access installed uninstall the game after deleting their save files.

This announcement comes as Larian Studios aims to guarantee a smooth transition for players from the early access version to the main game. By removing potential conflicts and troubleshooting, players can expect a seamless experience when the final game is downloaded.

In response to the announcement, gaming publication Gameactor is currently playing the full version of Baldur’s Gate III at full speed. They anticipate having a comprehensive review ready by the middle of next week, providing players with valuable insights and analysis.

Fans can find further instructions and a comprehensive guide regarding the deletion of early access saves on the official Baldur’s Gate III Twitter account. Larian Studios promises to release a full guide tomorrow, providing players with detailed steps to adhere to.

Recent feedback and reactions from players during the early access phase have been overwhelmingly positive, building excitement for the official release. Baldur’s Gate III has been praised for its immersive gameplay, stunning visuals, and captivating storyline, making it a highly anticipated title in the role-playing game genre.

As the release of Baldur’s Gate III marks a significant milestone for both Larian Studios and fans of the series, it is crucial for players to follow the studio’s instructions and ensure a trouble-free experience when transitioning from the beta to the main game. The opportunity to embark on epic adventures within the Forgotten Realms awaits, and players can look forward to diving into this highly immersive world very soon.

