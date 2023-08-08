Baldur’s Gate III’s Early Success and Larian Studios’ Next Move

Title: Baldur’s Gate III Enjoys Tremendous Success, But Next Game Will Be Smaller, Reveals Larian Studios Boss

Subtitle: Larian Studios Boss Swen Vincke hints at a change in direction after the release of highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate III

Baldur’s Gate III, the long-awaited sequel to the Bioware classic, has taken the gaming world by storm. With its Early Access version selling 2.5 million copies prior to its release last Friday, the game has proven to be a huge success. Furthermore, just days after its launch, Baldur’s Gate III has become the talk of the town with over 800,000 concurrent players on Steam, solidifying its position as a highly anticipated title.

Larian Studios, the mastermind behind Baldur’s Gate III, has proven itself to be an ambitious game developer. With over six years of development, the studio has managed to craft a game with 17,000 different endings and 2,000 unique characters to interact with, delivering on the high expectations set by its dedicated fanbase.

However, in a recent interview with Bloomberg, Swen Vincke, the boss of Larian Studios, surprised fans by suggesting that their next game would not carry the same weight and importance as Baldur’s Gate III.

Vincke admitted that he does not yet know what the future holds for Larian Studios, but he expressed his desire to work on multiple games going forward. He hinted that the studio might venture into smaller-scale projects for its next endeavor, acknowledging that spending another six years developing a game was not something he intended to do.

While it was previously announced that Larian Studios would be working on another installment in the Divinity game series, it now seems unlikely that the next title will be on the same grand scale as Baldur’s Gate III. This revelation has sparked speculation and curiosity among fans, who eagerly await further updates from the studio.

With Baldur’s Gate III making waves in the gaming community, fans are now left to wonder what Larian Studios has in store for them. Will the studio experiment with new genres, explore different narratives, or perhaps surprise everyone with a unique gaming experience? The possibilities are endless, and only time will tell what the future holds for this talented team.

As Larian Studios continues to impress and entertain players with their groundbreaking games, the question remains: What would you like to see next from Larian?

