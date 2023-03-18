Home Technology Ban the top Hong Kong people? Hong Kong users report not being able to use the new Bing – PCM
Technology

Ban the top Hong Kong people? Hong Kong users report not being able to use the new Bing – PCM

by admin
Ban the top Hong Kong people? Hong Kong users report not being able to use the new Bing – PCM
Ban the top Hong Kong people? Hong Kong users report not being able to use the new Bing

“PCM” recently reported that users can quickly obtain new Bing approval through VPN, and immediately use the new Bing with GPT-4 blessing. However, on Saturday, March 18, some users who completed the approval before the Reddit report could no longer use the new Bing chat function. They were either sent back to the waiting list or had to re-register into the list. It is suspected that Microsoft has blocked the “topping” in the past few days. Hong Kong users.

When users who are “kicked out” use the new Bing to ask questions on the chat page, the message “You seem to be unable to access this feature anymore, please check again in a few days.” The three AI-related new function pages of “Chat”, “Compose” and “Insights” that will be displayed under the “b” icon on the right column will change back to the “Discover” page, which only provides news summaries and prompts users how to speed up the update. Bing approval.

Both foreign media Windows Central and TechCrunch reported last week that Microsoft may have removed the waiting list, and users no longer need to wait on the waiting list to log in to the new Bing. And Hong Kong people can also use the VPN to bypass the firewall to obtain approval from foreign countries and “return to Hong Kong” to continue using the new Bing. It is unknown whether the situation in which Hong Kong people were “kicked out” of the new Bing also happened to overseas users who signed up for the new Bing since Friday.

See also  Cloud, artificial intelligence and security: Microsoft's recipe for being more efficient and productive

Is there still a way to “steal chicken”?

However, the editorial department of “PCM” discovered that accounts that had been approved by New Bing in seconds and logged into the “Bing” mobile app can still chat with New Bing through the “Bing” mobile app and talk about the latest movie topics. No need to use a VPN.

In addition, the Facebook page “Great Waterway – Li Jinhua” means that you can bypass the firewall to a mobile phone in the United States through the VPN, use the “Bing” mobile app to apply for a new US Microsoft account, and you can continue to use the new Bing. However, it is unknown whether the “Bing” mobile app will also be blocked in the future.

previous articleTP-Link Deco PX50! Combination of Wi-Fi and PLC!

A nerd who loves to ride a bicycle, a girl who loves glasses. Motto: 1. Cholesterol is directly proportional to deliciousness; 2. Everyone can be deceived, but you must not deceive yourself; 3. The goods that are sold are the money, and the collections that are not sold are worthless; 4. Ride a bicycle, Is to eat more delicious food! 5. A righteous word does not necessarily come from the mouth of a righteous person;

You may also like

BMAX MaxPad I10/Pro buy cheap from 98€ (03/2023)

Pixel 6 Pro official price cut 128GB half...

Secure iOS apps with a code

Lenovo, Qualcomm, OPPO, Nothing, Showstoppers and Pepcom MWC...

These cities get on the nerves of motorists

Google Project Zero found 18 zero-day vulnerabilities on...

Five on Friday: Classic Talents

【Teaching】Samsung users must know!One thing to do before...

Heat pumps: Combined heat sources for retrofitting of...

Prey (2006) looks great with a full HD...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy