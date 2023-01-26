An online action role-playing game for PC jointly developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studio “ BLUE PROTOCOL (blue law) 》 The network test originally scheduled for January 14, 2023 (Saturday) has been postponed due to the confirmation that the game has “unavoidable bugs”. The official made public the preparation status of the online test on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday), and made it clear that the test will be Around the end of March 2023 。

Web test postponed

In order to directly explain the current situation regarding the postponement of the network test, we will deliver “Bull Pro Communication” #6.1 from 20:00 today, January 25 (Wednesday). https://t.co/z0IfZ2FH0B#bull pro #BlueProtocol — BLUE PROTOCOL (@BLUEPROTOCOL_JP) January 25, 2023

The network test was originally scheduled to start on January 14, 2023 (Sat), but three days before the scheduled implementation date, that is, on January 11, 2023 (Wed), the official website of “BLUE PROTOCOL” issued an announcement.

Although we made preparations to start the network test on January 14, 2023 (Sat), we found unavoidable errors that would affect the test purpose “server, network-related functions”.

We are working hard to fix this issue, but it will take some time to resolve this issue, so we decided to postpone the network test.

“BLUE PROTOCOL” official website

The official will report the progress on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).

Once again, an announcement was made on the official website of “BLUE PROTOCOL”, confirming that the network test will be held in “around late March 2023”.

We are still investigating and improving the issue that decided to postpone the web test.

At present, we have identified the cause of the problem and found a solution, but in order to solve the problem fundamentally, we will consider the time for improvement work and confirmation of correction, which is expected to be completed in mid-March 2023.

“BLUE PROTOCOL” official website

In addition, web test readiness will be Late February 2023 Announcement again.

Fans who have been waiting for years for BLUE PROTOCOL “You guys have a month to go!”

An emergency briefing will be issued to address the current situation and explain the extension process

In order to explain the current situation and the postponement, the official decided to hurry up and prepare“Bull Pro Communication” #6.1。

It will be released on the YouTube channel “BLUE PROTOCOL” at 8:00 pm on January 25, 2023 (Wed).

You can hear the voice of the developer directly, so that players can also feel at ease.

It is not yet known how the postponement of the network test will affect the official server opening time, let’s wait for “ブルプロ Communication” #6.1 first!