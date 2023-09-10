Bandai Namco Entertainment Partners with ASOBINOTES to Expand the World of Game Music

Bandai Namco Entertainment to Release Highly Anticipated Game Soundtrack for “Mech VI Realm Skyfire”

Fans of the popular “Mech” series have reason to celebrate as Bandai Namco Entertainment recently announced the upcoming release of the game soundtrack for their highly anticipated new installment, “Mech VI Realm Skyfire”. This marks the first release in the series in over a decade, making it an exciting event for gamers and music enthusiasts alike.

The game soundtrack will be released under the music brand “Bandai Namco Game Music”, which focuses on delivering the enchanting melodies and captivating tunes found within video games to the world. Known for their successful IPs such as “Pac-Man”, “Tekken”, “Taiko Master”, “Aerospace”, and the “Legend” series, Bandai Namco Entertainment has also collaborated with various companies to co-produce soundtracks for their games, starting with the highly anticipated “Elden Ring”.

In a strategic move to expand the influence of game music beyond its traditional domain, Bandai Namco Entertainment has partnered with the music brand “ASOBINOTES”. ASOBINOTES is renowned for operating “Denonbu” and “Tales of Dream Project” and will now collaborate with Bandai Namco Game Music to simultaneously plan, produce, and conduct intellectual properties, music, and events that will further enrich the world of game music.

The release of the soundtrack for “Mech VI Realm Skyfire” is expected to amplify the entertainment factor of the game, immersing players in a captivating auditory experience. Featuring a total of 47 songs produced by renowned game developer FromSoftware, players can expect a diverse range of tracks that enhance their gameplay and invoke a sense of adventure.

The “ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Original Sound Track” is scheduled for release on October 2023 and will be available for digital download and subscription-based streaming on major music platforms, including iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. With a global release plan in place, fans from all corners of the world can access this highly anticipated soundtrack.

In related news, Bandai Namco Entertainment recently announced the release date for “Tekken 8”, one of their most popular fighting game franchises. Gaming enthusiasts can look forward to January 26, 2024, as a day filled with intense battles and thrilling gameplay. Furthermore, actor Johnny Depp provided insights into the concept of micro-film shooting in the days leading up to the release of “Sea of ​​Dawn”, captivating movie enthusiasts worldwide.

The release of the game soundtrack for “Mech VI Realm Skyfire” is set to captivate fans of the “Mech” series and gaming music aficionados alike. With Bandai Namco Entertainment and ASOBINOTES joining forces, the world of game music is sure to expand even further, enriching the overall gaming experience for players worldwide.

