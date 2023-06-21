Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Nintendo Switch version of “Takushi I・II HD Remaster” will be available on September 14

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that the Nintendo Switch version of “Takumi I・II HD Remaster” will be officially released on September 14, 2023. Simultaneously release the bonus information. Players who complete the pre-order of the digital version will receive a digital art book that includes original data such as the setting diagrams of “Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean” and “Baten Kaitos Origin”, character appearances, and the latest game art.

Public digital pre-order bonus information,Simultaneously publish the latest promotional video

In this work, the player will play the role of the “elf” possessed by the protagonist to participate in the storyline of this work. It is a major feature of this work to be able to participate in the plot without playing the leading role. In the publicity video released this time, the “Spirits” played by players and the new functions added will be introduced.

“History of Uplifting Seas” Ⅰ・Ⅱ HD Remaster》Introduction

After meeting you, the story unfolds. A story of countless thoughts and wishes intertwined in the sky – “Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean” and “Baten Kaitos Origins” can play “Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean” and “Baten Kaitos Origins” at one time. A digital remake debuts on the Nintendo Switch platform. Players will enjoy an easier-to-play version of the Takumi series with improved graphics and new features to aid in game progression.

Product information for “Takushi I・II HD Remaster”

Release date: September 14, 2023 Platform: Nintendo Switch (digital version only.) Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Taiwan distribution: Bandai Namco Entertainment Taiwan Ltd. Hong Kong distribution: Bandai Namco Entertainment Hong Kong Ltd. Type: RPG game subtitles: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese Number of players: Offline play: 1 Copyright mark: BATEN KAITOSSeries & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.; ©Nintendo “Takushi Ⅰ・Ⅱ HD Remaster” trailer

