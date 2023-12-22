Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden makes us revisit its setting

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Trailer Reveals Haunting Setting

The latest trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is giving players a glimpse of the chilling New Eden, the setting for the upcoming game. The game is set in 1695, decades after the American colonies were first settled, and New Eden is described as a cold, harsh region with mountains, swamps, rivers, and forests.

The new trailer showcases the detailed and atmospheric landscape of New Eden, allowing players to see the haunting and immersive environment they will explore in the game. However, the trailer also provides more insight into the significance of New Eden to the game’s plot.

According to the trailer, New Eden is a region where the veil between the living and the dead is thin, allowing spirits to pass through. Additionally, a curse is spreading across the lands of New Eden, hinting at the challenges players will face when the game is released in February.

The trailer, released by Gamereactor.cn, has left players intrigued and eager to uncover the mysteries of New Eden when Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden hits the shelves. With its eerie setting and compelling storyline, the game is shaping up to be an enthralling and spine-tingling experience for players.

