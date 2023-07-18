Bankruptcy for the “Tesla of e-bikes” despite an investment of 190 million dollars

“It’s an expensive bike for people with money who might not know much about bikes,” Linkedin investor Michael Jackson recently joked as the first signs of bankruptcy began to appear. Today, a week later, it’s fixed: The Dutch, massively hyped e-bike startup VanMoof is bankrupt. The Dutch companies VanMoof Global Holding BV, VanMoof BV and VanMoof Global Support BV are bankrupt.

Often dubbed the “Tesla of e-bikes,” Van Moof’s troubles didn’t just appear last week. As early as 2022, the company, which the brothers Ties and Taco Carlier founded in 2009, suffered from insolvency – even then the company was saved with a cash injection. But a year later, no one can help anymore. A week ago, when suddenly no more ordered bicycles could be delivered, a payment extension was requested. Then the retail stores in cities like Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Vienna and Paris closed.

Now trying to get a fresh start from bankruptcy by selling assets to third parties. In any case, VanMoof has to get rid of a mountain of debt, so debts of 80 million euros are said to have built up. It is also about finding a future for around 700 employees in numerous countries.

But how did VanMoof get into this situation? After all, the company from the Netherlands has raised almost 190 million dollars in venture capital over the years. As reported, VanMoof raised a whopping EUR 108 million from Hillhouse Investment in Asia and existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Felix Capital, Balderton Capital and TriplePoint Capital in the summer of 2021. At that time, in the middle of the bicycle boom of the corona pandemic, they wanted to lay the foundations for “getting 10 million people on our bikes in the next five years” and generally benefit from the trend towards more sustainable mobility.

While the VCs were enthusiastic about the idea of ​​completely rethinking and producing the e-bike, the market was not. A VanMoof bike costs between €2,400 and €3,500 and is far from the only e-bike on the market. In addition to direct competitors such as Cowboy, there are now e-bikes everywhere, even the mobile phone brand spusu now has such in its portfolio.

The market is pretty big. The European bicycle industry achieved sales of 22 billion euros in 2022, management consultant EY calculates. however, a trend towards increasingly cheaper models can be seen. “The prices for bicycles and e-bikes are falling again slightly – for the first time in years. The average cost of an e-bike in Europe is currently 2,736 euros. In the coming year, customers will pay an average of 2,604 euros, i.e. 132 euros (5 percent) less, mainly because manufacturers and dealers are granting discounts for the first time in a long time,” it said in June 2023.

Because: the supply chains have been adapted to the increased demand during the pandemic and the warehouses are now well stocked; at the same time, demand is cooling off somewhat. The large supply meets an increasingly saturated market, which leads to falling prices. This may also have contributed to the fact that VanMoof was unable to find new investors in financial difficulties. In general, the market for start-up investments has dried up, especially when it comes to hardware and large follow-up financing.

