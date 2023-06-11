Banner Saga Developers Reveal Their New Game – Towerborne

Developer Stoic has been fairly quiet, the studio that created the beloved The Banner Saga trilogy, but now we’re finally getting signs of life. During the Xbox Game Showcase, they showed off a new project called Towerborne, a colorful adventure with 2D action in a vibrant frenetic environment. The game is very cooperative, and here’s what the studio’s Alex Tomas had to say about the related game:

“We really wanted to make a game that we could play with the family, play at meetings – make it a sit back and have fun experience. We all loved and were inspired by the classic beat-em-up game and wanted to stick with it Make a game where we can continue to expand features and game modes for as long as possible.

We don’t have much info at the moment, but check out the trailer below and get ready for Towerborne’s release next year.