Home » Banner Saga Developers Reveal Their New Game – Towerborne
Technology

Banner Saga Developers Reveal Their New Game – Towerborne

by admin
Banner Saga Developers Reveal Their New Game – Towerborne

Developer Stoic has been fairly quiet, the studio that created the beloved The Banner Saga trilogy, but now we’re finally getting signs of life. During the Xbox Game Showcase, they showed off a new project called Towerborne, a colorful adventure with 2D action in a vibrant frenetic environment. The game is very cooperative, and here’s what the studio’s Alex Tomas had to say about the related game:

“We really wanted to make a game that we could play with the family, play at meetings – make it a sit back and have fun experience. We all loved and were inspired by the classic beat-em-up game and wanted to stick with it Make a game where we can continue to expand features and game modes for as long as possible.

We don’t have much info at the moment, but check out the trailer below and get ready for Towerborne’s release next year.

See also  NASA's discovery of a "keel-like" structure on Mars sparked heated discussions | Curiosity | Craters

You may also like

iOS 17 QR Code has two major improvements...

NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB Early Launch? It could...

[Gospel for computer fans]Nvidia GeForce Now service will...

GNU Emacs: Multiple vulnerabilities allow code execution

Clockwork Revolution mixes BioShock and Singularity

Where AI is already part of everyday life...

Discounter sells very special e-bikes cheaper

How to lock private browsing in iPhone Safari?Protect...

Google Photos also recognizes people from behind…

The most eye-catching all-match gray: New Balance’s popular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy