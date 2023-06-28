Barbie Barbie movie joint ride pink Xbox host Forza Horizon 5 pink car free carry

Barbie live-action movie and xbox

share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Telegram

The live-action movie “Barbie Barbie” is about to be released, and the official and Xbox have launched a special edition Xbox Series S and controller peripherals, which can be obtained through online activities. In addition, in the game “Forza Horizon 5”, 2 cars that appear in the movie are also added for free, and all players can log in to the game before the deadline to claim them.

“Harley Quinn” Margo. The live-action film “Barbie” starring Robbie will be shown in Hong Kong on July 20th. Everyone is curious about what this classic toy character can film, and the promotional campaign has also begun. Unexpectedly, the film producer and copyright Fang Warner Brother Pictures and Mattel approached Xbox, not only designed a special Xbox console, but also included the car driven by the protagonist in the movie as the game content of “Forza Horizon 5”. Click “Message Center” to find the notification email, and click “Download” to store it in the garage. The collection period is from now until August 14th.

Xbox also selects 10 Barbie dolls of different styles on the market, incorporating clothing design features into the Xbox theme, and a pink special edition Xbox Series S console, wireless handles and barrier-free controllers, specially designed according to Barbie and Ken’s costumes The Xbox wireless controller panel, as well as turning the Barbie dollhouse into a host storage rack, female players who are fascinated by pink products should pay attention to how to get them. Players have a chance to win them at Xbox’s global Twitter campaign and Microsoft Rewards program starting July 10.

10 Special Edition Figures Players stand a chance to win a special edition console in Xbox’s global Twitter and Microsoft Rewards programs

latest videos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

