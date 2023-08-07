Barbie breaks the billion mark at the global box office

If you see people wearing pink clothes on the streets, there is a relatively high probability that they are on their way to the cinema or have already seen the show. Because Barbie is currently triggering a real hype.

Image: Warner Bros.

Probably the most famous toy doll in the world also knows how to impress on the big screen. As Warner Bros. has announced, the satirical and at the same time socially critical cinema film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gossling has already grossed more than one billion US dollars at the worldwide box office.

This makes Barbie the second highest-grossing film of the year so far. In a direct comparison, he only has to admit defeat to the Super Mario Bros. film, which comes in at just over 1.35 billion US dollars. Since the cinema halls are still well filled, the animated film could probably still be caught up.

It doesn’t matter whether it ends up being number 1 or 2: US director Greta Gerwig secures a place in the history books. She is the first woman and solo director to have a film that has grossed more than $1 billion. In the USA alone, around 460 million dollars have been raised so far. Abroad it is more than 570 million dollars.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

Who is the film for? Barbie is first and foremost a comedy that pokes fun at itself and toymaker Mattel. Since the humor is quite broad, there should be a few laughs for everyone. At the same time, the film repeatedly takes a socially critical direction by questioning the classic role models of men and women. If you want something to think about and want to be entertained at the same time, you should definitely give the film a chance. Even if you’ve never had anything to do with Barbie in the past. By the way: you can also find a large selection of Barbie dolls at ALTERNATE!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

