Barbie, Mare Fuori and the other films and series we watched most in streaming in 2023

The rankings, in the absence of official rankings of the various platforms (who hardly communicate them, who knows why), were compiled by JustWatch, an app and site that works like a search engine for content, easily helping you understand where to see the film or serial you would like to see. JustWatch has over 40 million monthly userson whose activity the compilation of these satisfaction ratings is based.

Streaming: the 2023 rankings in Italy

Reading between the lines of the two Top Ten we get some interesting information: there is no discussion The world behind youwhich however is firmly the most watched of all in the month of December, but it is there Barbiewhich among other things is the only content of Infinity Plus but allows the Mediaset platform to conquer the top step of the podium.

As you can see, the ranking of feature films is dominated by Amazon Prime Video and Disney Pluswith the difference that the second has all 4 of its titles exclusively, starting with Avatar 2: The Way of Water (as we had imagined on Italian Tech). It’s nice to see how The 8 mountain has managed to overcome the mediocre John Wick 4despite a pounding advertising campaign, and also that Paramount Plus is also in the Top Ten films thanks to Babylonwhich is objectively too long but also very beautiful. It is not in the list Oppenheimerbut only because Nolan’s film has been streaming for a few days and for now it is also paid.

A content that has been streaming for a long time (over 13 months now) is Wednesdaywhich evidently continues to attract fans and is in second place in the rankings most watched series streamed in Italy in 2023. Italian follows Sea Outsidewhich is experiencing a second youth after arriving on Netflix, in a ranking dominated by the Los Gatos giant and which seems to be experiencing a bit of a revival.

Beyond Sea Outside e Wednesdaywhich are not two very fresh contents, are also in high positions Game of thronesperhaps in the wake of the spin-offs and despite the disappointing final seasons, South Park and also The Mandalorian e The attack of the Giants (Who our guide to seeing it on Crunchyroll), which have benefited from some updates over the last year.

The data of the 18,200 contents present on Netflix

After all, the concept of revival and rewatch seems fundamental when it comes to streaming. Above all, when it comes to making the numbers that platforms need to stand up.

There is indeed a ranking that demonstrates this, because when we wrote that companies “difficultly communicate this information”, we were imprecise. One that has started to do so is Netflix, historically used to leading the way in a sector that is as unexplored as it is delicate (it has been the same goes for plans with advertising and greater control over password sharing): in early December, Reed Hastings’ company went public the viewing data of practically all its catalogue. Not those of all times or perhaps those of 2023, but those of the first 6 months of 2023. Which is a strange and incomprehensible thing until you see these data.

Il document, which is available online and concerns the whole world, it is a gigantic Excel file over 18 thousand lines long (to be precise, 18,221) and divided into 4 columns: the title of the film or series, any availability on the global market, the release date and the total viewing hours. It’s conceivable that it took a long time to make and also it is understandable why the document does not include the rest of the months of the year: not everyone is there yet, obviously. However, Netflix Italia told us that from now on the publication of this report should take place twice a year.

Scrolling through it reserves quite a few surprises, right from the start: in first half of 2023the most watched content on Netflix was the series The Night Agent, which in just 3 months (between the end of March and the end of June) collected over 812 million hours of viewing. Not only are there a lot of them, but there are also 150-200 million more hours of viewing than the series immediately below them. Which among other things confirm what was said about how important rewatching and keeping viewers connected are when it comes to streaming: practically none of the series present in the top 10 positions it is an original production from 2023, at most it is the new season of a series released in 2022 or 2021. And so, in second and ninth position there are season 2 and season 1 of Ginny & Georgia (to which the photo at the top of the page refers, 665 and 302 million hours of viewing), in third there is the korean The Glory (almost 663 million hours) and the aforementioned one resists in fourth place Wednesday (just under 508 million hours of viewing in the first 6 months of the year).

As can be understood, given that the metric chosen by Netflix has to do with total hours of viewing, series are favoritesbecause perhaps they are made up of 8, 10, 15, 25, 50 episodes of 40, 50, 70 minutes each: the first film that appears in the list is in fact in 14th place (it is the negligible The Mother with Jennifer Lopezaround 250 million hours) and in general more or less all feature films are low or very low, regardless of their actual quality.

youtube: The Glory trailer

Innovation Cassandra, the film about artificial intelligence written with the artificial intelligence of Bruno Ruffilli 24 November 2023

The streaming we see is not what we talk about

The giant Netflix file is a bit like a labyrinth in which it is pleasant to get lostto scroll or even consult using the function Fence to find the films and series you love the most and understand where they stand.

So it turns out, for example, that precisely Sea Outside is at position 599 (31 million hours, despite it not being available worldwide), which Ethosthe beautiful Turkish series dedicated to psychologyis over position 7600 and has just 1 million hours of viewing or what great classics like Breaking Bad e Better call Saulperhaps among the best serials of all time, are around 80th place.

We also realize something else: we realize that the films and series we discuss on social media and what the newspapers talk about, are not what people look at. We realize that there is a curious disconnect between what we say and what we do: The Night Agent, Ginny & Georgia e The Glorywhich occupy the top 3 positions in the Netflix file and together they have scraped together over 2 billion hours of viewingthey certainly did not benefit from the visibility that the various ones had Black Mirror 6, Stranger Things 4 o Squid Game. Of which we too we wrote a lot (here, here and here) but which, for the sake of comparison, are respectively at position 54 (140 million), 61 (133.6 million) and 120 (87.2 million).

What does all this mean? It means that the so-called principle of silent majority, the one that does and doesn’t talk about what it does, is also valid for streaming: we see what we like, but we don’t always tell people or tell it. Whatever the reason, it’s okay, because tastes are truly personal and it’s right to look at what you prefer, beyond trends and what film critics or influencers say you should or shouldn’t see.

And so there is nothing wrong if you choose to leave it out these days Rebel Moon (actually, maybe it’s even better) or if in 2022 it’s vice versa amato The Rings of Powereven though Elon Musk didn’t like it. While waiting for Amazon to tell us something more about the hours of viewing it has really racked up on Prime Video, obviously.

