Barcelona, ​​the spin-off is now streaming …

It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long since the release of Bird Box (which is actually from 2018, five years ago), Netflix horror success based on the homonymous novel released in Italy with Death will have your eyes. In the unconnected period, the cogs moved and work began to expand the narrative universe. And so arriva in streaming Bird Box: Barcellona, which debuts at the top of the Netflix charts. Let’s see what there is to know about it…

Bird Box: Barcelona streams a new look at this universe

The original 2018 film was eye-catching with a leading lady of weight like Sandra Bullock, but kept it thanks to an interesting intuition. As is often the case with emerging horror films, it is the originality of the “monster” a intrigue the audience and in this case the idea had been particularly effective.

An enemy that envelops the whole world, an army ready to attack in any open area. The threat is simple but unstoppable: just one look at the creatures to feel the urge to take their own lives. So the only way to survive is prevention: lock yourself away in the dark, traveling with a blindfold on when you need to venture outside.

Bird Box: Barcelona is formally a spin-off, but it is also a bit of a sequel because it offers us a glimpse into a society months after the invasion. Let’s find out how the new world is being formed, how the various groups are organizing themselves, the new needs that emerge (from power generators to farming methods to dreams of safe areas) and the technology.

And it is interesting to observe this first idea, with one society that is not completely renewed yet, but neither is the taken by surprise of the original film. And digging well, perhaps also for the Iberian setting, one finds some inspiration for that masterpiece that is Blindness by José Saramagowhich is the foundation of this changing world.

If we have intrigued you enough to want to see the film, we advise you to stop reading here. While trying to keep the discussion spoiler-free, there may be information that makes viewing less effective in the following lines.

The enemy on the home front

Another aspect where the company has turned into the new streaming movie Bird Box: Barcelona it concerns the population itself. In an unexpected twist, there are people who suffer a different effect from the creatures who have conquered the Earth. The urge to take one’s own life is less intense, replaced by a desire to push others towards these beings. With a real spirit evangelizers.

The whole game of the film is grafted onto this, which although starting from a common base, takes shape in a completely different way compared to its predecessor. The creatures they are always a real threat, terrible and unstoppable, but they take a more passive role. It’s not them who attack, but other humans, potentially the very ones we trusted the most.

The line then fades and this horror is seasoned with zombie movie. Not only for the search for the green zone in which everyone is protected and humanity is restarting, but also for the development of the mechanism of “they bit me, but I’m keeping it secret” with consequences obviously tragic. Moreover, making us participants in the game and therefore partly accomplices.

This idea of ​​a part of humanity involuntarily deserting and betraying, going over to the side of the enemy and becoming an active agent is certainly effective. The film also features a comparison with faithhighlighting the connection several times, but to be honest it doesn’t build anything on thatlimiting himself to pointing out (not too subtly) the parallels.

Bird Box: Barcelona, ​​the film for a summer streaming evening

Although having some intriguing ideas and constituting a pleasant addition to the narrative universe that is being built, Bird Box: Barcelona is not a particularly great film (as was not the predecessor). Among the main problems there is undoubtedly a rather stereotyped and uninteresting characterization of the different characters and a playing time that exceeds the necessary. But this, as we know, is an increasingly widespread problem at every level.

The true value of Bird Box: Barcellona is to have arrived in streaming at the right time. In these warm summer evenings, when even the idea of ​​going out for an ice cream seems like an impossible endeavor, this is it a great choice to pass the time.

