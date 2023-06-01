Barcode function returns after criticism in the “Post & DHL” app

In the course of updates it can always happen that functions disappear from an app. For example, Deutsche Post removed the barcode function from the “Post & DHL” app a while ago. After heavy user criticism, the company is now rowing back.

With the current update to version 9.3 for the “Post & DHL” app, Deutsche Post is not delivering any new features, but is bringing back a function that many users have missed. We are talking about the barcode, which is necessary for both shipping and picking up packages at the packing station. DHL had removed it from the app in an earlier update, which caused a lot of frustration among customers.

Barcode comes back in “Post & DHL” app

“In response to many customer requests, with this update we are reintroducing the barcode of the customer number,” Deutsche Post explains the current step. Users will find the barcode function within the “Post & DHL” app under the “Packstation” and “Send” tabs. The code is a replacement for the classic DHL customer card and is generated again and again. On the one hand, this should increase security, but on the other hand, it should also make the additional customer card superfluous.

If customers want to pick up a package from the Packstation, they only need to scan the barcode on their smartphone to verify themselves. In addition, however, they still need the scannable pick-up code that Deutsche Post introduced in July 2022 as a replacement for the four-digit pick-up code, TECHBOOK reported. When sending parcels, scanning the barcode is used to receive the posting receipt by e-mail and collect bonus points.

Android users will have to wait

In the current case, it was once again customer feedback that led to a function that was actually removed. We recently saw something similar at ING, which changed the operation of the banking app via an update, but this was criticized by users, who could only access an important function indirectly. After many comments on various platforms, the bank reacted and adjusted the new menu structure again.

Deutsche Post has also taken customer feedback to heart and reintroduced the barcode in the “Post & DHL” app. The corresponding update to version 9.3 is already available to users of iOS devices. Android users, on the other hand, have to be patient, since only the older version 9.2.3.52 is listed in the Play Store. But it shouldn’t be long before Deutsche Post will also provide the update here.