Bargain hunters need to know that now

Amazon Warehouse will continue to be a destination for bargain hunters. However, there is one change: from now on, B-stock at reduced prices will no longer be found in the usual category. There are even more discounts to start with.

Amazon Warehouse: New name returns purchase

From the well-known and popular range Amazon Warehouse becomes Amazon Returns Purchase. The name change is effective immediately. Apart from the new name, there are no changes for customers. One or the other deal can still be made via the Amazon offer. Another prerequisite is that customers agree to used and returned products.

To help customers get used to the rebranding a little faster, Amazon launched a discount campaign at the start. Amazon still grants for selected products in the returned purchase category additional 30 percent discount. This discount will be automatically deducted at checkout. The campaign runs until July 2nd (source: Amazon).

Nothing changes in the functionality of Amazon Returns Purchase. Customers can continue used and returned items at a lower price arise. The price is determined by the condition of the goods. Amazon sorts the articles into four categories.

Here’s what you should know about Amazon returns:

Amazon returns purchase: condition sets price

Amazon further points out that items offered via return purchase tested for functionality become. In the “Used – like new” category you can find goods that are in perfect condition. However, the packaging may be damaged. In the case of “used – very good”, the items have been slightly used in some cases and have minor blemishes.

“Used – good” describes items that may show moderate signs of wear and optical damage. Accessories may also be missing here. With “used – acceptable” customers must reckon with clear signs of use.

