Baricco’s return and the meaning of life

He arrived in Rome last night Alessandro Baricco.

He arrived in the sense that he saw himself again in public after a long time. At 8pm, at the Feltrinelli on Via Appia, there was one of his scheduled dialogue with Matteo Caccia. In fact, the continuation of a strange thing that the two did together in recent days: it’s called Wild Baricco and it’s a podcast lasting over two hours, a meaningless length for a podcast, a bit like when Queens did Bohemian Rhapsody, which was almost six minutes long and the producer told them it was too long for the song to play on the radio and they did it anyway and they were right. Wild Baricco is an all-out interview with one of the great writers of our time, conducted while he fights – without ever talking about it directly – with a ferocious disease.

It’s a way to celebrate his latest novel, Baricco said. Is called Abel, and it’s beautiful. In my opinion it is his best book: I was certain of this when at a certain point I cried while reading it. When a book makes you cry it means that it has entered your heart and triggered something in you. To see Alessandro again, who is also a friend, I arrived two hours early and there were already dozens of people sitting waiting. Wandering around the shelves I thought that bookshops are truly a wonderful place, the most beautiful place to get lost in. They are not a relic of the past in a now digital world, but living places, full of stories, where each book promises to take you to a new world.

It’s the metaverse, but made of words. Baricco entered the scene shortly after 8pm. And by now there was an incredible crowd waiting for him. He had a black Borsalino and wool gloves cut on his fingers and the applause with which he was welcomed was so long and affectionate that I can swear that he was moved. He said a lot of great things, but the most important of all is in minute seven of the podcast when he says: “There are few things in life as good as teaching and learning, if that’s not the case you’re wasting your time.” . The evening ended with these words: “Apart from some problems with illness, I live the life I wanted to live, I am privileged and, yes, I am happy.”

