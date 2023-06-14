Home » Bas Kniphorst, VP and Director of Wolters Kluwer Europe
Technology

Technology

Bas Kniphorst, VP and Director of Wolters Kluwer Europe

Bas Kniphorst, VP and Director of Wolters Kluwer Europe

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has appointed Bas Kniphorst as executive vice president and managing director of the Tax and Accounting Europe division.

Previously, Kniphorst held the position of vicepresidente e managing director di Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory in Benelux.

Jason Marx, CEO globale di Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting
Bas has deep knowledge of the tax and accounting market and has a strong track record of driving customer-driven business growth, innovation and transformation. His knowledge of our products and the needs of European customers is an invaluable asset to us. I am very happy to be able to work with him for the development and innovation of our European division.

Bas Kniphorst joined Wolters Kluwer in 2001 and has strong cross-divisional leadership experience, having held senior roles in both the Tax & Accounting and Legal & Regulatory divisions in Europe, North America and Asia.
In his capacity as VP of Product Management for TAA Research & Learning in the US and Canada, he successfully launched the award-winning CCH AnswerConnect solution.

He was instrumental in the U.S. launch of CCH Axcess iQ, the first AI-powered solution for U.S. accountants that pairs tax information with customer insights.

Bas Kniphorst
At Wolters Kluwer, I have been fortunate enough to work all over the world, managing a number of highly professional teams. I consider it an honor to return to the Tax & Accounting division and am excited about the opportunities ahead in Europe. I am passionate about innovation, especially of our products and I want to soon start working with our talented teams who every day develop smart solutions that solve complex problems for our vast clientele.

Bas Kniphorst holds a Master of Arts in International Studies and a BA in Economics and Politics from Durham University, UK.

