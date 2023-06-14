Bas Kniphorst, VP and Director of Wolters Kluwer Europe

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has appointed Bas Kniphorst as executive vice president and managing director of the Tax and Accounting Europe division.

Previously, Kniphorst held the position of vicepresidente e managing director di Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory in Benelux.

Jason Marx, CEO globale di Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

Bas has deep knowledge of the tax and accounting market and has a strong track record of driving customer-driven business growth, innovation and transformation. His knowledge of our products and the needs of European customers is an invaluable asset to us. I am very happy to be able to work with him for the development and innovation of our European division.

Bas Kniphorst joined Wolters Kluwer in 2001 and has strong cross-divisional leadership experience, having held senior roles in both the Tax & Accounting and Legal & Regulatory divisions in Europe, North America and Asia.

In his capacity as VP of Product Management for TAA Research & Learning in the US and Canada, he successfully launched the award-winning CCH AnswerConnect solution.

He was instrumental in the U.S. launch of CCH Axcess iQ, the first AI-powered solution for U.S. accountants that pairs tax information with customer insights.

Bas Kniphorst

At Wolters Kluwer, I have been fortunate enough to work all over the world, managing a number of highly professional teams. I consider it an honor to return to the Tax & Accounting division and am excited about the opportunities ahead in Europe. I am passionate about innovation, especially of our products and I want to soon start working with our talented teams who every day develop smart solutions that solve complex problems for our vast clientele.

Bas Kniphorst holds a Master of Arts in International Studies and a BA in Economics and Politics from Durham University, UK.