Earlier at the SDC 2022 developer conference, Samsung announced that it will further cooperate with Google on IoT devices, including IoT devices designed with its SmartThings protocol to interact with the Google Home application service and corresponding IoT devices.

The interaction will be connected through the Matter Universal IoT Protocol, which has recently announced version 1.0, so that IoT devices corresponding to the SmartThings protocol can also operate through the Google Home service, or use the SmartThings protocol to use the Google Home protocol. IoT device.

At the same time, users can also choose to cancel the linkage between the two, and only use the home IoT device with the SmartThings or Google Home protocol.

In this announcement, Samsung also announced that it will integrate its Bixby digital assistant service with the SmartThings protocol connection application. Through the newly added Bixby Home Studio function, the Bixby digital assistant service will be able to confirm the IoT devices connected through the SmartThings protocol in the home. Is it working properly, such as checking that doors and windows are closed properly, or which lights are still on.

IoT devices that support the SmartThings protocol will be launched in the future, all of which are expected to be compatible with this usage model. However, it is still unclear whether Samsung will continue to use the Matter protocol to allow devices that support the SmartThings protocol to expand connections such as Apple HomeKit, or correspond to other IoT devices that also support the Matter protocol.

According to the previous announcement by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), IoT devices supporting the Matter 1.0 protocol will be launched as soon as the end of this year, and it is expected to grow vigorously from 2023. Whether existing devices will join Supporting the Matter protocol depends on the design and planning of each brand operator on the product.